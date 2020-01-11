Richard Sherman of the 49ers criticizes critics: "In the big games, I introduce myself,quot;

Richard Sherman hit his critics after helping the San Francisco 49ers advance to the NFC championship game.

Sherman was influential from his corner position, as the 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 in the clash of Saturday's divisional round.

Sherman, five times Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks, intercepted Kirk Cousins ​​in the third quarter, which led to a touchdown by Tevin Coleman. The election was part of the suffocating 49ers defensive effort against the Vikings.

"I get tired of listening, & # 39; Oh, man, he's a corner of the area & # 39; I get tired of hearing the excuses why I'm great," Sherman told reporters after the game. "It was a zone cover. I covered the man (the Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen) and picked up the ball. In the playoffs, in the big games, I introduce myself."

"I appear year after year. Whether it's 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014. Unless I break my Achilles, I'm doing my job at a high level.

"I get tired of excuses as to why I'm good. & # 39; Oh, my God, they're playing zone; oh, my God, it was this guy; oh, my God, the receiver slipped & # 39; why others people don't get those opps then?

"It's weird. It's as if people get frustrated because I was so confident at the beginning of my career, so people wanted me to fail. When I didn't fail, it's like, & # 39; how do we tear it down in other ways? & # 39; I'm too constant every year. Since I entered the league, every category that matters in a corner, I'm number one. "

The 49ers, driven by their first-round goodbye, will face the Green Bay Packers or the Seahawks for a place in Super Bowl 54 after winning their first playoff game since 2013.

"I was pumped for defense," said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. "We had a goal when entering this game. We thought that the team that won more than 30 races would win this game. We really see it as a goal of the team and we ended up getting 47 in attack."

"It's much easier to do it when the other team goes 2 of 12 on the third chance. I think we were at 45 percent. I think they just ended up being able to get 10 (races) and when you see how defense is playing, it makes make it much easier to keep that and I think our entire team has fed on that. "