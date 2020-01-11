RHOA: Yovanna Momplaisir doesn't understand why the group treats Nene's leaks differently

Yovanna Momplaisir is expected to be discovered as the snake in Real Housewives of Atlanta during Sunday's episode. Although he could have been exposed, he is still talking about his old rumored co-stars.

As viewers of the show already know, Nene Leakes left last year's meeting with almost all the co-stars. When the new season began filming, the Broadway star decided to repair her broken friendships with most of the ladies.

Starting with Eva, Nene will make her way through the group.

However, Yovanna's latest video on YouTube questions her why girls forgive each other so quickly, except when it comes to Nene.

‘It's crazy that they may have a problem or an argument, something serious. That's what happened: in an hour they got over it and it's great. But why did it take all six months to respond to NeNe? Was it considered worse? No, it's nonsense, "he said speaking about the shadow of Eva Marcille towards the Porsha Williams caesarean section.

She continued saying: ‘I feel like these girls play with two different rules. They have a set of rules about how they do things, but certain girls in the group don't apply to those same rules. "

He also talks about the scene in which Porsha, Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss conspire to push the supposed snake to get a confession.

‘It was almost as if they wanted to jump, I was spying on the game. “Many of you said I drove mine and I feel I did it. Porsha was saying, "Yes, if it's a snake and you're still rummaging, they'll go crazy and bite." No, you're still rummaging, rummaging and rummaging, I'm a click. That's what I do. I'm not the type of girl who goes back to anything. You're not going to keep asking me again and again and try to intimidate me like it's a gang session. "

