Renee Zellweger credited with lending Salma Hayek her Oscar dress 2003

During the presentation of the Best Actress at the Awards Gala of the National Review Board, the actress of & # 39; Like a Boss & # 39; Remember how the star of & # 39; Judy & # 39; He helped her avoid the fashion disaster caused by her & # 39; big butt & # 39 ;.

Salma Hayek have good memories of Renee Zellweger saving the day that his "big butt" destroyed an Oscar dress.

The two main ladies were nominated in the Best Actress category at the Academy Awards in 2003, and before the awards ceremony, Salma experienced a fashion disaster that was avoided when Renee lent her a beautiful Carolina Herrera dress.

Hayek recalled the incident by presenting Zellweger with the Best Actress award, for his work as Judy Garland in biopic "Judy"At the National Review Board Awards Gala in New York City on Wednesday (January 8):" It was annoying because at some point I would go, I wish I would win, it's so amazing. "

"And even last night (the 2003 Academy Awards) when my big ass exploded in the seams of my Oscar dress and didn't have an Oscar dress, he ended up giving me one of his dresses that, thank God, was wide here (He gestured around his butt) and elastic here (he gestured around his breasts.) That's what I put on that night. "

Renee, who has been friends with Salma since 1996, has also shared a key memory of when her friend came to rescue her.

Zellweger has credited Hayek for giving him good advice when they met at an airport, which caused his six-year break in 2010.

"She shared this beautiful … metaphor? Analogy? & # 39; Rose doesn't bloom all year … unless it's plastic & # 39;" Renee said in a September 19 interview with the magazine New York "I have it. Because what does that mean?"

"It means you have to pretend you're okay to go and do the following. And you should probably stop right now, but this creative opportunity is so exciting and unique in your life and you'll regret it." Don't do it But really, no, you should recover and, you know … rest. "