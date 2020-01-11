Ravens vs. Titans odds, prediction, betting trends for the NFL divisional playoff game

%MINIFYHTMLd2e84780a5833d5c8505d7e8670fc7909% %MINIFYHTMLd2e84780a5833d5c8505d7e8670fc79010%

The Titans have just defeated the current Patriots, Super Bowl champions, in a slight surprise in the wild card round of the AFC 2020 playoffs. Now they will try to continue like this when they go on tour against the Ravens in the divisional playoff game of the Saturday (8:15 pm ET, CBS).

Tennessee needed the last week of the 2019 regular season to enter as seed number 6. Baltimore, leaving goodbye, is the best seeded in the conference tournament after going 14-2.

The Titans won thanks to Derrick Henry's dominant career backed by a fundamentally strong defense. Dean Pees, before becoming the defensive coordinator of the Titans, worked for the Ravens in the same capacity and before that, he also worked for the Patriots.

The Ravens, however, were the most prolific team in NFL history led by the best quarterback in a single season, the MVP of the 23-year-old Lamar Jackson. Can the Titans slow down or keep up with Jackson?

Here's everything you need to know about betting on Ravens vs. Titans in the NFL playoffs, including updated odds, trends and our prediction for the AFC divisional game.

Ravens vs. odds Titans for the NFL playoffs

Spread: Crows for 10

Crows for 10 Total points: 47

47 Possibilities: Titans -119, Crows -101

The Ravens have seen their favoritism increase as the line began around 9 points earlier this week. The Ravens have won 12 consecutive games with a limited challenge. The Titans ended up being only four weak points for the Patriots game in New England.

Ravens vs Titans series of all time

The Ravens have a slight advantage, 12-11. They got that advantage by winning five of the last nine meetings. The Ravens excluded the Titans 21-0 at the last meeting, in Nashville in October 2018. The Ravens, especially in the 2001 playoffs, bothered the Titans after the 2000 season en route to their first NFL championship in the Super Bowl 35.

Three trends to know

– The Titans are 9-7-1 against the spread this season. The Ravens are 10-5-1. 53 percent of the punters on the side of the Titans. 58 percent of moneyline bettors also like the Titans to win directly.

– The total has risen in 10 of the 17 games of the Titans. The total was also exceeded in 10 of the 16 Ravens games. 56 percent of bettors like the game to have more than 47 points.

– The Titans have won and covered in six of their last eight games. The Ravens have won and covered in four consecutive games and also in nine of their last 10.

Three things to look at

The Ravens' defense against Henry

The Ravens ranked number 5 against the race by allowing only an average of 93.4 yards per game. But they yielded 4.4 yards per carry, which put them tied for 20th place in the league. There is no doubt that the Titans will be relentless in Henry's handling, because it is also the absolute key to getting quarterback Ryan Tannehill to succeed in the game of action and game passes. The Ravens also have a deep secondary defense and a good pass defense, so they can confidently commit additional resources to avoid unless Henry gets huge races.

Defense of the Titans' race against Jackson

The Titans ranked number 7 in yards per allowed carry (4.0) with a career defense that finished at number 12 in terms of average allowed yards (104.5). But that was more to stop the traditional running game. Sometimes they fought with the QBs running, as Jacoby Brissett, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson and even Jameis Winston and AJ McCarron did some damage at that time. Jackson is a completely different beast behind a powerful offensive line that can push the Titans a little. The Titans must be careful to worry so much about Jackson's career that they become an easier choice for him in the short to intermediate pass game.

Ravens kicks against the Titans.

The Ravens have an excellent clutch kicker in Justin Tucker. The Titans have struggled to find a reliable leg throughout the season. The Titans have ace player Brett Kern, who drew in fourth place in the league on average net clearance (43.1) and dropped 37 of his 78 punts within 20. The Sam Koch of the Ravens was not so cash. but also hit only 40 times. The Titans will try to win the field position game, but Tucker can also turn it into a field goal game favorable to the Ravens.

Statistics that matter

The Titans were the second worst AFC defense against the tight end during the regular season. On average, they gave 5 catches for 57 yards on 7 goals and 9 touchdowns. The Ravens have a strong trio in Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle. You can bet the Ravens will keep everyone busy for Jackson, especially Andrews that extends to the center of the field.

Prediction of crows against titans

The Titans had a good run to reach the playoffs with Tannehill, Henry and coach Mike Vrabel. The victory of the Patriots, however, was very similar to the victory of their Chiefs in the wild card round a couple of years ago. It will follow a reality test against a Ravens team that has easily sent more difficult opponents than the Titans. Baltimore will demonstrate that it is much better offensively and defensively, while Tennessee still has significant limitations on both sides of the ball.

Crows 30, Titans 17