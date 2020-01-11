Ravens vs. Titans live scores, updates, highlights of the NFL division game

Can anyone stop the Ravens? That is the question everyone has been asking since Baltimore had 12 consecutive wins to close the regular season after a 2-2 start.

Behind a MVP season worthy of double-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson and a third-place defense in allowed points, the Ravens seem serious threats to the Super Bowl.

MORE: NFL playoff selections, predictions

On the opposite sideline there is a team that also started slowly (2-4) and is now playing their best football of the season. The Titans have stepped under the ornate quarterback Ryan Tannehill, star runner Derrick Henry and rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Since 1990, only two teams (the 1996 Jaguars and the 2002 Titans) have advanced to the conference championship after a 2-4 start. However, don't tell Tennessee, it's a surprise victory over Tom Brady and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium last week.

Sporting News offers live results, updates and highlights from Titans vs.. Ravens:

Titans score vs. Ravens

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Titans – – – – – Crows – – – – –

Titans vs. Ravens live updates, highlights

(All Eastern Times)

Updates will begin once the game begins.