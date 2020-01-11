Rasheeda Frost sports a small blonde and Bob and fans are dying for this look

Rasheeda Frost loves to change her appearance a lot, and this also applies to her hair. She loves wigs and flaunts a new one almost daily.

This is one of the reasons he recently told fans that he prefers to wear rock wigs instead of changing his real hair all the time.

She wants to keep him healthy, and just the other day, he showed fans his beautiful natural hair.

People loved it, and many fans told her that if they were her, they would never wear a wig with such amazing natural hair again.

Anyway, here is another wig that Rasheeda simply rocked and managed to look flawless as always.

‘I received a deep conditioning last night and a fresh new braid so I can rock my new platinum blonde side unit 😜 @diamonddynastyvirginhair Ras’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone praised her as if there was no tomorrow and said the following: “ Why does this woman have a very beautiful hairstyle with captivating and perfect eyebrows and her adorable eyelashes with her elegant and delicious beautiful lips and her beautiful and beautiful face? She is a very successful business woman always looking divinely beautiful and excellent and a wonderful mother, she was simply a wonderful, amazing and elegant person & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Another follower said: ‘Beautiful! Could you do a tutorial on how to apply your wigs !!!! & # 39;

A fan posted: Siempre You always look amazing! I wish my hair looked as good as yours! @rasheeda. "

Someone else said: "This is an exquisite hairstyle in a woman that is amazing!"

Apart from this, Rasheeda has been busy these days at the Frost Bistro, the place she and her husband Kirk Frost opened in 2019.

This was one of his dreams come true, as you probably already know.

The couple has been sharing many clips of the Bistro and received many praise from fans who have already visited it.



