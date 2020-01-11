R. Kelly's girlfriend, Azriel Clary, reunites with her family for the first time in years

Variety claims that Azriel Clary, one of the alleged victims of R. Kelly, was only 17 years old when he left the home of his parents, Alice and Angelo Clary, to live with the singer and songwriter at his home.

Initially, Clary and Joycelyn Savage defended R. Kelly when the allegations of sexual abuse against him intensified after the issuance of Surviving R. Kelly In all life. The followers of the case know that Surviving R. Kelly He appeared instrumental in Kelly's arrest in three different states.

Kelly is currently sitting in Chicago, Illinois, while awaiting her next trial. Clary, who spent several years of her life with Savage and Kelly at home, had a physical fight with Savage that was posted on Instagram last Friday.

After this altercation, Alice Clary, Azriel's mother, confirmed that her daughter had returned home. During a conversation with People magazine, Azriel's mother declared that "the battle was won,quot;, because her daughter is still alive and breathing, although she has lost some years of her life.

In his social media account, Azriel posted a photo in which he looked very happy. You can check it below:

This is my face after having White Castles with my dad !!!! ❤️🥳 pic.twitter.com/Zl0ncQ7fhx – Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 10, 2020

As previously reported, Clary went to the Brooklyn courthouse with Savage to support her, although the media thought they went there to support Kelly, instead. Clary clarified the exchange later in her social media account.

Interestingly, the meeting between the couple did not end amicably, considering they had a physical confrontation, which led to Savage's capture on assault charges.

Clary, in the midst of her altercation, threatened Savage to sleep with a minor, because he was a minor at the time. Women who accused Kelly of assault claim that he often forced them to sleep with other girls.

Ad

His stories with Kelly were documented in the Lifetime documentary series mentioned above, in which Azriel Clary's mother didn't even want to participate. Alice Clary told the journalists of People magazine that she didn't even want to play a role in the first one. , which is the same reason he did not participate in the sequel.



Post views:

0 0