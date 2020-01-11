Protests in Tehran after Iran admitted to having shot down a plane | News

A group of Iranian protesters demanded that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, resign after Tehran said his army mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane and killed all 176 people on board.

"The commander in chief (Khamenei) resigns, resigns," the videos posted on Twitter showed hundreds of people singing in front of Amir Kabir University in Tehran on Saturday.

Others on Twitter asked why the plane was allowed to take off when tensions in Iran were so high.

Plus:

The Fars news agency reported that the Iranian police dispersed the students who sang "radical,quot; slogans during the meeting in Tehran.

The students chanted slogans denouncing "liars,quot; and demanded the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for shooting down the plane and allegedly covering up the accidental action.

Fars said the protesting students chanted "destructive,quot; and "radical,quot; slogans.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran said its military had shot down the Ukrainian plane, calling it "disastrous error."

The army said air defenses were fired in error during an alert that was imposed after an Iranian missile hit US targets in Iraq.

Iran denied for days after Wednesday's accident that it shot down the plane, although a senior commander of the Revolutionary Guard said Saturday that he had told authorities about the involuntary missile attack the day it happened.

Speaking from Tehran, Al Jazeera Dorsa Jabbari said: "There is a lot of anger. The Iranians are demanding justice and responsibility. Many people, including the families of the victims, are in shock. They don't understand why their government would have lied to them for this long. "

"The vigils that were held near Amir Kabir University quickly turned into anti-government protests with people asking the IRGC to leave the country," he said.

Iran's leadership faced mass protests in November after rising gasoline prices.

Convictions

Foreign governments have condemned Iran's action, with Ukraine demanding compensation and a US official calling the attack "reckless."

The United Kingdom said that the admission of Tehran was an important first step and urged a decrease in tensions.

Supreme leader Khamenei, so far silent about the accident, said the information should be made public, while senior officials and the military apologized.

What caused a Ukrainian plane to crash in Tehran?

But state television suggested that the revelation of the truth could be used by the "enemies of Iran," usually a reference to the United States and Israel.

The shock increased international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the US. and eye to eye attacks.

A US drone attack killed a senior Iranian military commander in Iraq on January 3, which caused Tehran to fire on US targets on Wednesday.

Experts said the growing international scrutiny would have made it almost impossible to hide signs of a missile attack in any investigation.

They said that Iran could have felt that a change of direction was better than fighting growing criticism abroad and increasing pain and anger at home, as many victims were Iranians with dual citizenship.

Weird apology

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a rare step, apologized to the nation and accepted full responsibility for the plane crash.

Major Guard commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said he had informed the Iranian authorities on Wednesday of the involuntary attack, a comment that raised questions about why officials publicly denied him for so long.

Speaking on state television, he said he wanted to "be able to die,quot; when he heard the news about the incident.

Ukraine demanded an official apology and compensation. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for "a complete and thorough investigation,quot; with the full cooperation of Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that "the human error at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism led to the disaster," citing an initial investigation by the military about the accident.

A military statement said the plane flew near a sensitive site of the Revolutionary Guard at a time of high alert.

But Ukraine said the plane was in a normal flight corridor. The Civil Aviation Organization of Iran also said that the plane had not deviated from its normal course.

Ukraine International Airlines said Iran should have closed the airport, adding that it received no indication that it faced a threat and was authorized to take off.

Analysts said an investigation would surely have revealed signs in the broken fuselage of a missile attack.

"There is nothing I can do to hide or hide it," said Anthony Brickhouse, an air safety expert at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a former investigator with the US National Transportation Safety Board. UU. "The evidence is evidence."

The disaster echoed a 1988 incident, when an American warship shot down an Iranian plane and killed 290 people. While Washington claimed it was an accident, Tehran said it was intentional.