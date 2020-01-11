Professor fired after joking that Iran should choose US sites to bomb

In a case that has sparked debate on freedom of expression on university campuses, an associate professor at a University of Massachusetts was fired Thursday after posting on Facebook what he described as a joke that suggests that Iran choose sites in the United States To bomb.

The professor, Asheen Phansey, wrote on his personal Facebook page on January 5 that the supreme leader of Iran should "tweet a list of 52 sites of the beloved American cultural heritage he would bomb," suggesting the Mall of America in Minnesota and a Kardashian residence. As objectives, Judy Rakowsky, a spokeswoman for Mr. Phansey, said Saturday.

The publication was a response to President Trump's comments that he would attack Iranian cultural sites if Iran retaliated against the United States for killing one of its main generals. The Pentagon then ruled out attacking Iranian cultural sites due to "the laws of armed conflict."

Phansey deleted his post, but not before it was captured in a screenshot and circulated on social media with the school's phone number.