Professor fired after joking that Iran should choose US sites to bomb

In a case that has sparked debate on freedom of expression on university campuses, an associate professor at a University of Massachusetts was fired Thursday after posting on Facebook what he described as a joke that suggests that Iran choose sites in the United States To bomb.
The professor, Asheen Phansey, wrote on his personal Facebook page on January 5 that the supreme leader of Iran should "tweet a list of 52 sites of the beloved American cultural heritage he would bomb," suggesting the Mall of America in Minnesota and a Kardashian residence. As objectives, Judy Rakowsky, a spokeswoman for Mr. Phansey, said Saturday.
The publication was a response to President Trump's comments that he would attack Iranian cultural sites if Iran retaliated against the United States for killing one of its main generals. The Pentagon then ruled out attacking Iranian cultural sites due to "the laws of armed conflict."
Phansey deleted his post, but not before it was captured in a screenshot and circulated on social media with the school's phone number.
"Why does @Babson‘ College "have a terrorist supporter who hates the United States on his payroll? Ask them! "Said one widely shared tweet.
Mr. Phansey received a master's degree in business administration in 2008 from Babson College, a private business school in Wellesley, Massachusetts, near Boston, which has a student population of approximately 3,000. He became an assistant professor at the school that year, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Babson soon learned of Mr. Phansey's comments and suspended him.
Babson said in a statement Wednesday that he condemned "any kind of threatening words,quot; and "actions that tolerate violence."
"This particular post by a staff member on his personal Facebook page clearly does not represent the values and culture of Babson College," he said.
After his suspension, Phansey said in a statement that he regretted his "bad attempt at humor."
"As an American, born and raised, I was trying to juxtapose our,quot; cultural sites "with ancient Iranian churches and mosques," he said, adding that he was opposed to violence. "I regret that my careless humor has been read as a threat."
The next day, the school announced that he had fired Mr. Phansey. "According to the results of the investigation, the staff member is no longer an employee of Babson College," the school said.
In a later statement, Phansey said he was "disappointed,quot; and "saddened,quot; by the decision to fire him "just because people intentionally misunderstood a joke I made to my friends on Facebook."
"I would have expected that Babson, an institution of higher education that I love and to which I have given a lot, would have defended and supported my right to freedom of expression," he said. "Beyond my own situation, I am really worried about what this presumes for our ability as Americans to participate in political discourse without presuming the worst of each other."
Babson declined to comment on Saturday.
Mr. Phansey's lawyer, Jeffrey Pyle, said Saturday that the school's actions sent a "chilling,quot; message to academics and school staff everywhere.
"It's a terribly tragic situation for a comment, obviously a joke, having resulted in everything that happened," he said.
Pyle said the pretext for Phansey's dismissal "is that he violated a social media policy that prohibits threats of violence,quot; and could not have been "reasonably read,quot; as a threat.
"I say it was a pretext because he was fired to stop criticism on social media," Pyle said.
Part of the fuss about Mr. Phansey's post was also "racially intolerant," Pyle said.
“I saw a series of messages that said Asheen should be deported, prosecuted and fired. Asheen was born in the United States, is of South Asian origin, "he said, adding that some assumed that his client was Iranian or Middle Eastern." I think that makes it doubly unfortunate that Babson cannot defend him when he starts from the vitriol that he was thrown was of that nature. "
the The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, which defends the rights of students and faculty members in colleges and universities, said in a statement on Saturday that Mr. Phansey's publication was "an obvious rhetorical hyperbole."
"Babson's process-free termination in an attempt to quell criticism on social networks is simple and simple censorship, and reveals that Babson's declared commitment to freedom of expression has no value," he said.
In recent years, colleges and universities have dealt with where to draw the line in freedom of expression. The University of Wisconsin adopted a three-stroke policy in which any student who has interrupted the free expressions of others would be expelled after a third offense. The University of Indiana Bloomington faced a different problem last fall after a professor's views were described as racist, sexist and homophobic, but the administration said it could not fire him due to the First Amendment.
