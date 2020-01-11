Prince William reportedly supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal family, but he is "sad,quot;!

Reportedly, Prince William has broken his silence about his younger brother, Prince Harry and his sister-in-law, Meghan Markle's decision to leave behind her royal duties. That said, it is rumored that the older of the two princes is very "sad,quot; about it, but at the end of the day, he still supports his decision.

A source close to the royal family shared with The Sunday Times that Prince Williams had told them: & # 39; All we can do, and all I can do, is try to support them and wait for the time when everyone let's sing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team … I've surrounded my brother with my arm all my life and I can't do it anymore … I'm sad about that. "

In addition, he allegedly added that he feels that he and his brother are "separate entities."

This unconfirmed internal report is very different from what the media have been saying lately!

As you have heard, there are many headlines that claim that members of the royal family, and perhaps William in particular, are furious over Meghan and Harry's choice to leave behind their responsibilities as part of the blue-blooded clan.

All this has been so sensational in the British media, that they call it "Megxit,quot;, which is a pun on the controversial "Brexit,quot;, the UK's decision to leave the European Union.

This occurs after Harry and Meghan posted a statement on their Instagram page that said in part: & # 39; We intend to step back as members & # 39; elders & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to support Her Majesty the Queen completely. & # 39;

The parents of one also mentioned that from now on, they plan to spend approximately the same time in the United Kingdom and in North America.

At this time, it is not confirmed where they want to move, but speculation says it is likely to be Toronto, Canada.



