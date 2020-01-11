Prince Harry's friend has a theory about his real departure and Meghan's

Several theories have circulated about why Prince Harry Y Meghan markle They have decided to "step back as members & # 39; elders & # 39; of the Royal Family,quot;, as they expressed it, and now, one of the friends of the Duke of Sussex is offering his rare insight into the controversy.
JJ Chalmers, A former royal Marine who met Harry when they served together in the army several years ago, shared his thoughts in a recent BBC interview The one show.
"He is less the army captain he used to know, and he is more the father, and when I see him, he is & # 39; how is the boy? & # 39; So that's the first thing that comes up," Chalmers said . "When you look at the decision he has made, I think the most important thing is to protect his family, because that is the number one rule, it is being a father and being a husband."
In his historical announcement, according to reports, none was made in advance Queen Elizabeth II neither Prince carlosHarry and Meghan, baby parents Archie harrisonHe said: "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the real tradition in the born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. "
"Any husband wants to protect his wife and any father wants to protect their children, and particularly when he is a person with many principles," he continued. "So, when you look at the way in which the media, for example, react and how social networks talk about someone, one day you have to respond to your child, when he begins to understand this and be able to look him in the face and tell him,quot; I made the right decision and I did it right for you. "Finally, (Harry) grew up in the spotlight and knows how this can end if it is not handled correctly."
The former American mixed race actress has faced racism and sexism in the press and on social media since she and Harry made their relationship public in 2016. Kensington Palace, which represented the duke and duchess in that moment. , before they formed their own home last year, they condemned such "harassment,quot; of Meghan in a rare statement.
"Black Britons know why Meghan Markle wants to go out. She is racism," Afua Hirsch, author of Brit (ish): about race, identity and belongingwrote in a New York Times opinion piece this week.
A few months ago, Meghan was moved in an ITV documentary about the pressures she felt as a new mother and member of the Royal Family amid the negative press of the UK tabloids. Meanwhile, Harry talked about his mother's death, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997 while trying to escape the paparazzi.
"I will not be intimidated to play a game that killed my mother," he said.
Last fall, Harry called the UK tabloids for his "ruthless,quot; campaign against his wife. He and Meghan then sued several of them.
The demands and comments of the couple do not seem to affect the coverage of tabloids in the United Kingdom nor have they prevented people from condemning them on social networks, amid a lot of support from others, especially Americans. Many of the critics have pointed their finger directly at Meghan.
Open personality of British television Morgan docks, a former defender of the monarchy, tweeted Earlier this week, the Duchess was "disintegrating our royal family after dodging the public purse."
Darren McGrady, who used to work as the queen's personal chef, Diana and Harry and her brother Prince William, tweeted"Meghan never wanted to be real. Meghan wanted to be famous. Meghan is famous! It's about Meghan!"
"People who say that Princess Diana would be proud don't know Princess Diana. She would be furious that Harry had been so manipulated #SadDay," he said. wrote. "memory Princess Diana in the kitchen of Kensington Palace talking about "her boys,quot; … William is very deep like his father. Harry is a hollow head like me & # 39; I guess she made it. Even in its darkest hour Princess Diana respected the queen. I would have been so mad at Harry right now. "
