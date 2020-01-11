Prince Harry's friend has a theory about his real departure and Meghan's

Several theories have circulated about why Prince Harry Y Meghan markle They have decided to "step back as members & # 39; elders & # 39; of the Royal Family,quot;, as they expressed it, and now, one of the friends of the Duke of Sussex is offering his rare insight into the controversy.

JJ Chalmers, A former royal Marine who met Harry when they served together in the army several years ago, shared his thoughts in a recent BBC interview The one show.

"He is less the army captain he used to know, and he is more the father, and when I see him, he is & # 39; how is the boy? & # 39; So that's the first thing that comes up," Chalmers said . "When you look at the decision he has made, I think the most important thing is to protect his family, because that is the number one rule, it is being a father and being a husband."

In his historical announcement, according to reports, none was made in advance Queen Elizabeth II neither Prince carlosHarry and Meghan, baby parents Archie harrisonHe said: "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the real tradition in the born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. "