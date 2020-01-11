Prince Harry will meet Queen Elizabeth II to discuss the future: report

Prince Harry Have some pending issues to attend.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is having a face-to-face meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at his Sandringham Estate on Monday, January 13, according to multiple reports. In addition, high-ranking members of the British royal family will also attend the meeting, including Prince carlos Y Prince William.

The purpose of the meeting, according to multiple reports, is that Prince Harry will discuss his and Meghan markleThe future after they recently announced their "step back,quot; from royal duties.

From now on, it seems that the Duchess of Sussex will not be present during Monday's discussion considering that she has just returned to Canada with her son, Archie harrison. A palace fountain said NBC News she "could call the meeting,quot; and that other people "that royalty wants in the room,quot; can join the conversation.

"There is a range of possibilities that the family will review, taking into account the Sussex thinking," the source told NBC News.