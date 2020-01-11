Prince Harry will meet Queen Elizabeth II to discuss the future: report

Prince Harry Have some pending issues to attend.
According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is having a face-to-face meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at his Sandringham Estate on Monday, January 13, according to multiple reports. In addition, high-ranking members of the British royal family will also attend the meeting, including Prince carlos Y Prince William.
The purpose of the meeting, according to multiple reports, is that Prince Harry will discuss his and Meghan markleThe future after they recently announced their "step back,quot; from royal duties.
From now on, it seems that the Duchess of Sussex will not be present during Monday's discussion considering that she has just returned to Canada with her son, Archie harrison. A palace fountain said NBC News she "could call the meeting,quot; and that other people "that royalty wants in the room,quot; can join the conversation.
"There is a range of possibilities that the family will review, taking into account the Sussex thinking," the source told NBC News.
Adding that there is a "genuine agreement and an understanding that any decision will take time to implement."
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Of course, Harry's meeting with the Queen of England comes days after he and Meghan made the surprising announcement that they would no longer be "older members,quot; of the royal family.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," reads its joint statement. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."
Chris Jackson / Getty Images
"It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. Now we plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth, and our sponsorships." , the statement continued. "This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."
At the time of the announcement of the couple, Buckingham Palace issued a response on the news of the bomb.
"The talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the statement began. "We understand your desire to adopt a different approach, but these are complicated problems that will take time to solve."
While it is not clear what the next steps are for the royal couple, it seems that things are slowly falling into place. On Saturday, it was reported that the former Suits The actress signed an agreement with Disney, which will also help the organization, Elephants Without Borders.
However, not much is known about his next project.