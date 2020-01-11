Prince Harry: An expert says he is moving away from his royal duties to protect Meghan Markle from suffering the same fate as his mother!

As you have already heard, Prince Harry and his small family composed of his wife Meghan Markle and his son Archie Harrison are moving away from their real responsibilities. At the same time, it is a way that they are no longer the goal of the media, or at least not so often!

It's no secret that Harry's mother, Princess Diana, lost her life in a tragic accident that was caused by media scrutiny!

In other words, it seems that the new father wants to protect Meghan from suffering the same fate!

At least this is what an expert from the royal family says!

Psychiatrist Meredith Sagan explained through HollywoodLife that Harry's choice to move away from the royal circle could be the result of his PTSD because of his mother's tragic death.

The beloved Princess Diana died in 1997 while being chased by the paparazzi and Harry was not more than 12 years old at the time it happened.

'Posttraumatic stress disorder implies a feeling of hypervigilance, which has a startle response, flashbacks, nightmares, and essentially because the camera clicks take it to its history, that makes me think that he has an element of stress disorder posttraumatic What would make sense because if he was exposed to images of his mother, of his death, of the chaos that surrounded him when he was a child, he would have PTSD because of that, "the expert explained.

‘And so, part of PTSD is this hyper-awareness and this psychological response of fight or flight. And, then, it would make sense for his departure to be related to a post-traumatic stress disorder, "he added.

Indeed, this is not a big surprise, since Harry himself has admitted before that he is very aware and pays close attention to all the dangerous aspects of being in the spotlight due to his mother's death.



