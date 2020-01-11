Photos: Sara Ali Khan visits a temple with her mother Amrita Singh

Despite having two movies at the box office, Sara Ali Khan is a budding star. One thing that many will know is that Sara is also extremely close to her family. He has often talked about how his mother, Amirta Singh, has an important voice in what he does or doesn't do. He also went on a winter vacation with his mother and his brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi. Today, the young diva was broken in a temple with her mother Amrita.

Indian outfits have become a characteristic style for Sara Ali Khan and what does she look like? Today, she was seen in a completely white salva kameez while smiling for the paps along with her mother.



Check out the images below.