Papagana, ready for Ascot's race, confirms Oliver Sherwood | Racing news

Oliver Sherwood

Oliver Sherwood believes that Papagana will receive many beatings when he returns to Ascot next Saturday for the Warfield Mares & # 39; Hurdle.

The seven-year-old girl will move on to the second grade company after finishing third in her first start at the highest level in Marsh Hurdle, better known as Long Walk, on the track last month.

While the possible opposition to Papagana has not yet been confirmed, Sherwood hopes he can make his presence felt against his own sex.

He said: "Papagana is A1 and the plan is to execute her at the Warfield in Ascot next Saturday, as it is the most obvious race.

"This is a different ball game to Grade One with which he faced the boys last time and is at the top of his league in his own sex.

"I don't know what could come from Ireland for the race, but it is one of the best in Britain."

Although the winner of the Papagana list ran a respectable race on his first attempt at grade one level, Sherwood feels that the result could have been better given the absence of Paisley Park's favorite.

He added: "In view of that, I was a bit disappointed as I thought she would approach that terrain, especially when Paisley Park was taken from him."

"She was standing very far from home, but ended up running towards the line and is like a pebble."

"I suppose if you had said she would have finished third on a long walk at the beginning of the season, she would have taken it."

Dominateur will try to keep track of consecutive wins at Chepstow and turn it into a hat-trick of fence victories at William Hill Towton Novices Rookie Hunt at Grade Two in Wetherby on February 1.

Sherwood added: "All right, we'll probably point Dominateur to the Towton. He has a great attitude, but he only does what he has to do."

"I was surprised because it doesn't show much at home, but what you see there doesn't necessarily mean that that's what you see at the racecourse, where it has been a revelation."

"I think, in the future, he is the type of horse that will have tickets at the RSA, National Hunt Chase and Ultima at the Festival."

"I see that he is a classic type of national Wales later in the year. I always thought that chasing would be his game."

The plans have been postponed for Tarada, who followed his narrow defeat at the hands of the winner of the Grade One Slate House with an easy victory at Wetherby during Christmas.

Sherwood said: "He didn't come back from 100% Wetherby. I'm pretty sure it's a soft tissue damage, but I hope it's nothing too serious."