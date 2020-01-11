Oprah Winfrey goes back from Russell Simmons documentary

Oprah Winfrey has just retired from the Apple TV + documentary about Russell Simmons' alleged sexual crimes. Reportedly, Oprah moved away from the project just two weeks before it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

The plot of the documentary revolves around the accusations of Drew Dixon, who once worked as an executive in the music industry. She was just one of several women who accused the entertainment industry tycoon of sexual misconduct.

Oprah, who spoke with reporters from The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed that she would no longer be the executive producer of the film without a title.

Winfrey said in his statement that he wanted everyone to know that, without a doubt, he supports women who claim to be victims of sexual assault. There are two main reasons for your departure. On the one hand, Winfrey said he felt that the documentary did not do justice to Dixon's claims.

In addition, Winfrey said that Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick were "talented filmmakers," but that he had to withdraw from his position due to the difference in "creative vision." The personality of the television media wanted to withdraw from the project after it was revealed. It would be screened at the aforementioned film festival, despite not being ready, what Winfrey sincerely believes.

This happens after Oprah was criticized by several men about the documentary, including Russell Simmons himself and the rapper / actor, 50 Cent, née Curtis Jackson. As you will remember, Russell turned to his social networks to accuse the 65-year-old of harming not only himself but also the culture.

Around that time, news was revealed that Dick and Ziering were preparing to release the new music industry documentary, a Variety claim claimed.

As previously reported, Russell was charged with sexual assault by more than ten women in 2017. Since the accusations arose, Russell Simmons has been seen in Bali and in New York City. According to a Page Six report, Russell was told that he could no longer attend a yoga studio there because the clients felt "uncomfortable."



