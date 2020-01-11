Oprah Winfrey comes out of the documentary about sexual assault charges against Russell Simmons

%MINIFYHTMLd2e84780a5833d5c8505d7e8670fc7909% %MINIFYHTMLd2e84780a5833d5c8505d7e8670fc79010%

The founder of OWN decides to resign as executive producer for an upcoming documentary #MeToo about the former Def Jam executive after criticism.

Oprah Winfrey She retired from her role as executive producer in an upcoming documentary about the #MeToo movement, after being criticized for her participation in the project.

While the key figures involved in the Apple TV + project have not yet been announced, it will have the former Def Jam employee Drew dixon – who told The New York Times in 2017 that entrepreneur and record executive Russell Simmons He raped her in 1995.

Media mogul Oprah had been linked to the project for some time, but in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, January 10, 2020, she revealed that she was retiring from the paper because "it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision. "

"I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer of the untitled documentary Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering and will not be aired on Apple TV +," he said. "I want it to be known that I believe and unequivocally support women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard."

Oprah added: "In my opinion, there is more work to be done in the film to illuminate the full extent of what the victims endured."

In extending about her conflict with the filmmakers, the former presenter of the daytime talk show explained: "I have great respect for her mission, but given the desire of the filmmakers to release the film at the Sundance Film Festival before believing that is complete, I feel it is better to put aside. I will work with Time & # 39; s Up to support victims and those affected by sexual abuse and harassment. "

Russell has denied Dixon's accusations and publicly urged the star to move away from the project, sharing a passionate plea on his Instagram page.

"Dear OPRAH, you have been a bright light for my family and my community. Contributing so much to my life that I could not include a fraction of that in this blog," he wrote last month. "I took and passed nine 3-hour lie detection tests … I am guilty of exploiting, supporting and making the soundtrack of an extremely unequal society, but I have never been violent or forced on anyone."

Rapper 50 cents He also drew attention to Winfrey's new show, accusing her of "just going after black men" with the project.