Oprah found & # 39; discrepancies & # 39; in the Russell Simmons documentary! (Possibly innocent)

Oprah Winfrey announced yesterday that she would no longer be producing a documentary about the life of the alleged "victims,quot; who allege sexual assault by the music industry mogul Russell Simmons.

Well, now MTO News is getting some details on WHY Oprah I goes back from the movie.

According to a person who saw the new documentary: the accusations against Russell are "thin,quot; evidence and the stories of the victims seem to have "discrepancies."

Russell Simmons went out publicly and denied having sexually assaulted anyone.

The insider told MTO News: "After the Oprah disaster presenting the unsubstantiated claims against Michael Jackson in Leaving Neverland, she could not be part of this."

The source added: "You cannot make such accusations without any proof. If Oprah puts her name behind that, her reputation would be ruined."

Our source added: "It is possible that these women have been attacked, I cannot say it, but that documentary proves nothing."

TMZ reports that Oprah is "resigning as executive producer and blocking the way [of the documentary] to Apple TV."

The document will still be released next month at the Sundance Film Festival.