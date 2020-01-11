Oprah found & # 39; discrepancies & # 39; in the Russell Simmons documentary! (Possibly innocent)

Oprah Winfrey announced yesterday that she would no longer be producing a documentary about the life of the alleged "victims,quot; who allege sexual assault by the music industry mogul Russell Simmons.

Well, now MTO News is getting some details on WHY Oprah I goes back from the movie.

According to a person who saw the new documentary: the accusations against Russell are "thin,quot; evidence and the stories of the victims seem to have "discrepancies."

