Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Ed Woodward after violent reaction from Man United fans | Soccer news





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed Ed Woodward after fans sang songs criticizing the executive vice president

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United must "stay together,quot; after fans sang songs of the anti-Ed Woodward and Glazer family in their 4-0 victory over Norwich.

Solskjaer, whose team won on Saturday thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford (2), Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, admitted having heard the songs of the Old Trafford crowd, who for a long time criticized Executive Vice President Woodward for his club management .

The Norwegian also insisted that he has great support from Woodward and the council regarding transfers, since he spent around £ 140 million in the summer, but will only buy if the player and the value are correct.

Ed Woodward assumed as executive vice president of Manchester United in 2012

When asked about the songs, Solskjaer said: "I'm not sure if the players will understand, but I realized," he said. "As a club, we have to stay together, we have to be united, we are a family."

"I can only say that since I've been here I have been backed by the owners, Ed has backed me and they are supporting me, so for me, make sure they stay together."

"We are in all competitions. We are still in the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, we are fifth in the league, still challenging. We have improved last season's position, we have the Europa League. They (supporters) have to believe me when I say I feel we are doing a lot of good things behind the scenes. "

He also told Sky Sports: "You know, I really have the backing of the owners, Ed. They know, and I know, that we have resources, if the right one is available, for the right money.

Fans hold an anti-Woodward and anti-Glazer banner before a home game in October

"They have been so good to me, so it could happen to me, maybe not, it depends if we find the one with the right value, but the support is there."

Ole delighted with attitude

2:56 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United's victory against Norwich in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United's victory against Norwich in the Premier League.

Regarding the game, Solskjaer was delighted with United's attitude during the throbbing victory, and insists that the work done behind the scenes is fantastic.

"(I'm) very, very happy with everything. Attitude, pace of work. When the opposition manager can sit down and think: & # 39; Wow, that part of Manchester United does work & # 39 ;. We were still working, working and pressing, 3-0 and 4-0. That's what I want from my team. I want to see that attitude in every game.

"We keep going, keep calm, keep improving and watching the next game. We keep working behind the scenes, and the work being done is fantastic. The boys have a great attitude."

& # 39; The Rashford leader is exceptional & # 39;

Marcus Rashford scored twice in his 200th appearance at United

Solskjaer also praised Rashford, who scored twice in his 200th appearance at United. The 22-year-old has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, only Raheem Sterling (20) has more among the Premier League players.

"He has been exceptional, and reaching that stage, at the age he is now, is fantastic. He is a leader in the group. He continues to produce, scoring goals and how he was so calm with his penalty."

Whats Next?

United now welcomes Wolves in the repeat of the third round of the FA Cup on Wednesday at 7.45 p.m., before going to Liverpool on Super Sunday, live at Sky Sports Premier League at 4.30 p.m. Norwich receives Bournemouth at 3pm on Saturday in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live