Odds of 49ers vs. Vikings, prediction, betting trends for the NFL divisional playoff game

The Vikings seeded No. 6 will attempt to achieve a second consecutive imbalance in the NFC playoffs when they travel to San Francisco to play against the 49ers seeded No. 1 in a divisional round game on Saturday afternoon (4:35 pm ET, NBC)

The Vikings, with their escape in overtime over the No. 3 Saints in New Orleans last Sunday, are the weakest on the road this week. The 49ers, who finished 13-3 in the regular season, enjoyed goodbye to improve the health of key players for their first home playoff game in seven years.

Minnesota has the momentum, but San Francisco is a strong object at rest.

Here's everything you need to know about betting on 49ers vs. Vikings in the NFL playoffs, including updated odds, trends and prediction from our experts for the NFC divisional game.

MORE: Get the latest NFL odds and betting trends on Sports Insider

Odds 49ers vs. Vikings for the NFL playoffs

Spread: 49ers by 7

49ers by 7 Total points: 44

44 Possibilities: Vikings -115, 49ers -105

The Vikings beat the Saints being favored by 8 points to beat them by 6 with the winning touchdown of the game in OT. The 49ers are still big favorites considering it's a four-game final in the NFC. But the Vikings are being given a slightly better chance here than expected. The line actually moved up, since it was 6.5 earlier in the week.

49ers vs. Vikings of the all-time series

The Vikings and 49ers are locked in a stalemate, 23-23-1 against each other. Some team will continue after Saturday. The Vikings won the most recent meeting, in September 2018, and took four of the last five since 2007. The Vikings achieved one of the biggest NFC surprises in this round against the 49ers after the 1987 season, winning in San Francisco 36-24 in the 1988 playoffs. That year, the Vikings also defeated the saints in the wild card round.

Three trends to know

– The Vikings are 9-8 against the spread through the wild card round. The 49ers were 9-6-1 during the regular season. The punters divide 50-50 over who will cover, but the Vikings have 62 percent of the money line action.

– So far, 9 of the 17 Viking games have exceeded the total points. For the 49ers, there have been 8 of 16 games. 60 percent of bettors like the game to end

– The Vikings have covered in three of their last four games. The 49ers have covered in four of their last six games.

Three things to look at

Ford, Alexander and Tartt return

The 49ers are ready to recover defensively Dee Ford, linebacker Kwon Alexander and deep Jaquiski Tartt, all back for injuries. Ford will increase the passing speed in front of Nick Bosa. Alexander will raise the game ratio and coverage range in the second level. Tartt brings more hard knocks to run the support and can also be imposing in the closed wing coverage. Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and Kyle Rudolph won't find it so easy in the air game this week.

Cook against the defense of the 49ers race

Cook ran out and received the Saints to feed the Vikings to victory in New Orleans. The 49ers will not return to the nose tackle D.J. Jones, leaving the inner race defensive weakness. The Vikings can't help feeding Cook often to take pressure off Cousins ​​who tries to throw down the field against a good secondary while under pressure and also works the clock to help keep the 49ers explosive offense off the field.

Kyle Shanahan's first playoff game as head coach

Veteran Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has a lot of experience in the playoffs as a team leader. Shanahan is new to this type of playoff atmosphere after a long-awaited breakout season with the 49ers. The last time he was exposed to this high-risk environment, was Super Bowl 51 against the Patriots, when some decisions he made with the Falcons offense when top 28-3 may have cost the team's victory. Shanahan will need to shake that quickly to create a new label with a team that is completely his.

Statistics that matter

The 49ers had the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL during the regular season, allowing only 169.2 yards per game on average. They had 48 catches and pins limited to a combined rating of 83.0. Cousins ​​was efficient with the biggest victory of his career last week. But facing a reinforced defense and a coach who knows his Shanahan trends well makes it daunting to offer other superior performance.

Prediction of the 49ers against the Vikings

The Vikings will come disciplined and hungry to continue their career with Cousins ​​and Zimmer. But the 49ers are a top team offensively and defensively. Jimmy Garoppolo will overtake Cousins, taking advantage of the Vikings pass defense problems and Shanahan will shed some offensive wrinkles for good success, just like the Saints did last week. This is still a game of possession, but in the end you will have firm control of San Francisco.

49ers 28, Vikings 20