Novak Djokovic sends Serbia to the final of the ATP Cup | Tennis news

Novak Djokovic needed some precise blows to separate from Daniil Medvedev and secure Serbia's place in the ATP Cup final.

The 6-1, 5-7 and 6-4 victory for Djokovic added to the previous singles victory in Serbia to reserve a showdown against Spain or Australia in the final of the competition on Sunday.

Djokovic dominated the first set, devising a plan to break down the strong forces of the Russian, before Medvedev joined to level the semifinal clash.

On the decisive set, the Serbian won a crucial break in a fifth long game after an extended rally ended in an exchange of volleys and shots.

However, Medvedev pushed him to the end and forced Djokovic to produce some of his best tennis while serving for the game.

The seven-time Australian Open champion saved a breaking point with a bit of despair: throwing himself to get to a volley, struggling to reach a fall shot and then taking out an improvised right-blow while stretching back to reach the deuce again.

It was a point that stood up the crowd and the teammates of both players.

After saving three break points in the last game, Djokovic completed the 6-1 5-7 6-4 victory to make sure Serbia progressed in its first ATP Cup final.

"Exciting, exhausting, cheerful, terrible at the same time," Djokovic said when asked for his summary.

"There were many manifestations and it was very tiring. A very physical battle, but also a mental one … some surprising points.

"Definitely one of the most exciting games I've played against him or any of the best players in recent years."

Dusan Lajovic had already defeated Karen Khachanov 7-5, 7-6 (7-1) in the first singles to give the chance of a 2-0 lead in the draw.

