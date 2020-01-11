Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will face each other in the ATP Cup final | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLdcb21d65162029fea01627fe360addc59% %MINIFYHTMLdcb21d65162029fea01627fe360addc510%

Spain beat Australia and Serbia knocked out Russia in the semifinals of the competition





The number 1 and 2 in the world will face for the 55th time in the final of the ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will face each other in the ATP Cup final while helping their respective teams, Serbia and Spain, to progress in the decisive draw of the competition.

The replay of the Australian Open final last year will lead the singles ties on Sunday with Spain seeking to add the ATP Cup title to their Davis Cup victory in November.

Djokovic and Nadal have faced 54 times before, more than any of the other two players in the Open Era, and currently the Serbian leads the head-to-head standings with 28 wins at 26.

The world number 2 has won nine of the last 12 games against Nadal, however, the Spaniard showed that his tenacity is as strong as ever against Alex de Minaur in the semifinal of Spain.

Rafael Nadal shows how much each point means to him

Nadal had to return from a set down to prevail 4-6, 7-5 and 6-1 against the Australian and, as the pressure increased, his level increased.

He endured De Minaur's relentless attack play during most of the first two sets until he created a significant momentum.

After saving a break point in 5-5, Nadal won six consecutive games to secure the second set and take a 4-0 lead in the third.

The Spaniard did not want the defeat of the previous night against David Goffin to be repeated, so, after being interrupted by De Minaur, he broke down immediately and then fulfilled it in two hours and 13 minutes.

Roberto Bautista Agut had previously defeated Nick Kyrgios 6-1 and 6-4 to give Spain a 1-0 lead, which means that Nadal's result has ensured the progression of Spain before the last doubles match.

It will be a super tough final against Serbia. Novak likes to play here and Serbia has a great team and is playing very well. But Roberto played an amazing game this afternoon and we have a good team, so we're ready for it. Rafael Nadal

Djokovic's surprising 6-1, 5-7 and 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev added to Serbia's previous singles result to reserve his place in the final showdown of the competition.

The Serbian dominated the first set with a game plan that overturned the strong forces of the Russian, before Medvedev joined to level the semifinal clash.

Novak Djokovic stretched to produce some of his best tennis to overcome the line

On the decisive set, Djokovic won a crucial break in a fifth long game after an extended rally ended in an exchange of volleys and shots.

However, Medvedev pushed him to the end and forced the world number 2 to produce some of his best tennis while serving for the game.

Daniil Medvedev stressed how dangerous it can be

The seven-time Australian Open champion saved a breaking point with a bit of despair: throwing himself to get to a volley, struggling to reach a fall shot and then taking out an improvised right-blow while stretching back to reach the deuce again.

It was a point that stood up the crowd and the teammates of both players.

After saving three break points in the last game, Djokovic completed the 6-1 5-7 6-4 victory to make sure Serbia progressed in its first ATP Cup final.

"Exciting, exhausting, cheerful, terrible at the same time," Djokovic said when asked for his summary.

"There were many manifestations and it was very tiring. A very physical battle, but also a mental one … some surprising points.

"Definitely one of the most exciting games I've played against him or any of the best players in recent years."

Dusan Lajovic had already defeated Karen Khachanov 7-5, 7-6 (7-1) in the first singles to give the chance of a 2-0 lead in the draw.

