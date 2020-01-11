Nicky Henderson hits BHA over Altior business | Racing news





Nicky Henderson has faced the British Horse Race Authority for his handling of the Altior affair earlier this week.

The 10-year-old had entered Silviniaco Conti Chase on Saturday at Kempton, but Henderson discarded him from the Grade Two contest on Tuesday through a tweet from his Seven Barrows account.

However, BHA officials issued a statement Wednesday night, asking Henderson to clarify his position on the current two-mile chase champion in what he called "equity and transparency interests," since Altior was still in Kempton's career and had not yet been scratched.

The BHA also sent a veterinary surgeon to examine Altior in Henderson's yard on Thursday, with the coach officially scratching the horse at 12.27 that day.

Henderson insists that he informed the BHA of a possible problem before the news of Altior's absence was tweeted on Tuesday and described himself as "furious with the whole thing."

Speaking at Kempton, he said: "Can I go back to Altior next week since I've had a week of it? I love it in pieces, but I don't want to speculate on what we're going to do now.

"It's absolutely fine. As you know, veterinarians have gone to see it and say it's absolutely fine."

"When someone says that I have not been talking, at a quarter to nine that Tuesday morning I called the BHA and said: then everyone is calling me.

"It couldn't be public until I talked to the owner and I think it's a fair game. I couldn't make it public, so I called BHA."

"Have you ever mentioned that? I've been furious with the whole thing. Who is shot all the time?"

Henderson believes that "many things have been said and written,quot; without all the information necessary to make a judgment.

He added: "On Tuesday morning, Nico and I (from Boinville) looked at him and decided that we weren't going to do what we planned for him."

"Very soon there was a rumor and the first thing I did, and the BHA has not mentioned it, was that I called BHA to tell them that I was not happy with the horse and that there was a rumor."

"Why couldn't BHA have mentioned that in all these statements that came out of there?

"If you say you are not going to run, you need to scratch the horse, but I said we are still in the race and I reserve my opinion."

"We thought he looked better the next day. A veterinarian came to see him and agreed that he looked healthy.

"The only good news is in that field today, I probably wouldn't have handled it."

The BHA confirmed that Henderson had been in contact on Tuesday, but insisted that his statement on Wednesday was a "completely separate matter."

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that Henderson contacted us on Tuesday morning.

"It would not be a standard practice for BHA to proactively make public the details of confidential conversations with a coach, particularly if those conversations are related to the possible use of insider information.

"Mr. Henderson's call was to let us know that he was worried about why the horse was drifting in the market even though he had not made a decision about his participation."

"The BHA has been in regular contact with Mr. Henderson since Tuesday morning in connection with this, but the communication of horse racing plans is the coach's business.

"However, this is a completely different matter from our statement on Wednesday night, which instead was related to the fact that Henderson had not yet scratched the horse despite having said Tuesday that he was not going to run and designed to keep the races and public bets up to date. "