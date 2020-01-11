Nickolay Mladenov: "There is no peace process in the Middle East,quot; | Middle East

The peace process in the Middle East is a term that has been used by world leaders over and over again.

It refers to the efforts of the international community to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

One of the most important events of the last 50 years was the Oslo Accords, a set of agreements that were first signed in 1993 by the Israeli government and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

It established a series of procedures based on United Nations (UN) resolutions for the ultimate goal of an independent Palestinian state.

To oversee this agreement, the UN established the office of the special coordinator for the peace process in the Middle East. The mandate of the coordinator is to lead the UN system in all political and diplomatic efforts related to the peace process.

But almost 30 years after its establishment, how has it affected the Palestinians, the Israelis and the region in general? And is there hope to achieve peace in the region?

"There is no peace process in the Middle East," says Nickolay Mladenov, who has been the UN's special coordinator for the peace process in the Middle East since 2015. "I don't think neither the Israeli side nor the Palestinian side, for several different reasons, be in a position to really participate in meaningful negotiations … I feel that much of our work currently focuses more on preventing war in Gaza …, preserving international consensus as much as possible on how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can be resolved and really work in silence to create the conditions for the future leadership of both parties to return to the negotiating table in a meaningful way. "

He points out that despite the changing realities on the ground and the ongoing conflict, "ultimately … you have two million people in Gaza, three million people in the West Bank, and they are not going anywhere. As much as Israel has right to stay … on the land between the river and the sea, they too. "

Mladenov shares his concerns about the future of the region and the situation in Gaza, and says: "I am very afraid; if you look at the rest of the Middle East, if you look at Iraq, if you look at Syria. If you leave a sufficiently marginalized community, without power and without the right to vote, segregated and closed, that community collapses and becomes a breeding ground for radicals. We don't want to see that happen, "he says.

"I fear every day that we are a few days away from another war in Gaza."

Source: Al Jazeera