NFL playoff teams, predictions against the spread: the 49ers sink the Vikings, the bosses shatter Texans in the divisional games

The history of the NFL playoffs suggests that what went "wrong,quot; on the wild card weekend usually goes well in the divisional round. Although three of the four teams that advanced were road teams, do not buy that momentum with superior opponents at rest waiting for them at home after a goodbye.

Therefore, Sunday and last Saturday were difficult for elections and predictions, both in a straight line and against the spread. All we can do is try harder to better choose the final list of four games of the 2019-20 season.

Without further ado, here is our latest bold forecast for the next NFL results. All odds are courtesy of SportsInsider.com.

NFL playoff selections, predictions against spread for divisional games

Minnesota Vikings in San Francisco 49ers (-6 1/2)

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

The Vikings have been a brave road team throughout the season, but their annoyance in the overtime of the Saints marked their first victory over a winning team. The 49ers present a more explosive and versatile offense and a defense that is good at all levels. Minnesota will have great success in San Francisco with much more Dalvin Cook. But the last seven of the Niners are strong, deep and now healthier in coverage, and operate behind a relentless pass race.

Kirk Cousins ​​will not be able to hit on the big pass that the Vikings need, and Jimmy Garoppolo, helped by many wrinkles involving his backs, receivers and tight end George Kittle, will have more success throwing down the field. The 49ers will give the Vikings multiple looks with speed and speed, keeping Garoppolo primarily clean. Their close experience and great game and the advantage of playing at home will be worth it as they take control in the second half.

Collect: The 49ers win 28-20 and cover the spread.

Tennessee Titans in Baltimore Ravens (-9)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

The Titans 'game plan is obvious: execute Derrick Henry as hard and as possible as possible to wear down the Ravens' defense, finish the units, work the clock and keep Lamar Jackson off the field. The problem is that the Ravens are able to change that script with Jackson and Mark Ingram to limit opportunities for Henry and Ryan Tannehill. Jackson will force the Titans into awkward situations with his career. The Baltimore offensive line will win the battle against the Tennessee front to facilitate everything, including field shots to wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews.

The Ravens will contain Henry and force Tannehill to throw more one-dimensionally than he would like against a deep secondary, inside and out. The Ravens, who will protect both their QB and the ball, have dominated too much through 12 consecutive wins to stumble at home against the No. 6 seed.

Collect: Crows win 30-17 and cover the spread.

Houston Texans in Kansas City Chiefs (-9 1/2)

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

The Texans used a strong ball control game plan to defeat the Chiefs 31-24 in the regular season standoff of the teams at Arrowhead Stadium in October. They had the ideal power attack to keep Patrick Mahomes off the field, almost doubling the time of possession. The Chiefs remain vulnerable against the race, but their overall defense has greatly improved since that loss of Week 6.

Texans have no coverage responses for Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce, and Mahomes will be much more efficient than Josh Allen against Houston in the wild card round. On the other hand, look for former Texan Tyrann Mathieu to make a great play against Deshaun Watson to hit the Kansas City ticket for a second consecutive AFC championship game.

Collect: Bosses win 27-14 and cover the spread.

Seattle Seahawks in Green Bay Packers (-4)

Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

The Seahawks made their way to victory against the Eagles, overcoming their wear-based injury better than their opponents. The Packers are mostly healthy and rested. Aaron Rodgers had a season of ups and downs, more stable than spectacular. But the Seahawks' passing race will be limited in their chances of reaching the QB, nor can they cover Davante Adams or Aaron Jones.

Seattle will face a lot of Marshawn Lynch and Travis Homer on the ground to establish Russell Wilson's field by passing his wide-open receivers, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf Rodgers and Wilson will enter a duel of passes in Wisconsin, with Rodgers finding familiar magic with a field goal winning a game.

Collect: Packers earn 30-27 but fail to cover the difference.

Statistics of the week:

Wildcard registration in a straight line: 1-3

Wild card registration against propagation: 2-1

Season Record: 171-88

Season record against spread: 136-114