NFL playoff group: divisional clashes, TV schedule for AFC, NFC games

The NFL playoff group for the divisional round was finalized when the Seahawks beat the Eagles on Sunday to close the wild card round, which featured nothing but entertaining games to kick off the 2020 NFL playoffs.

Early Sunday, the Vikings got a big surprise about the Saints in New Orleans to advance to the divisional round, where they will play against the 49ers best seeded in San Francisco. However, Minnesota's victory may not be considered the biggest surprise of the playoffs so far.

MORE NFL PLAYOFFS:

Full TV schedule, results | Selections and predictions

The Titans not only bothered the Patriots along the way and guaranteed that a new team will win the Super Bowl this year, but they could very well have finished Tom Brady's term in New England. Tennessee will now travel to Baltimore for the divisional round.

The other divisional playoff game in the AFC features the Texans and the Chiefs. Based on Deshaun Watson's magical play, Houston won an overtime thriller over Buffalo in the wild card round. He goes to Kansas City for Round 2.

NFL divisional playoff duels

Lamar Jackson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/cc/39/lamar-jackson-112519-getty-ftrjpg_8gquwpsi7o5p1xw30dbu26got.jpg?t=-1547830282,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



1. Baltimore Ravens vs. 6. Tennessee Titans

Like everyone else, the Ravens probably didn't expect to attract the Titans in the divisional round, because it required Tennessee's surprising victory in New England in the wild card round. After frustrating Tom Brady, a stingy defense of the Titans attracts the future MVP in Lamar Jackson, who presents very different and more difficult challenges. Baltimore opened as a 10-point local favorite over Tennessee.

2. Kansas City Chiefs vs. 4. Houston Texans

The Texans beat the Bills in the wild card round to create a rematch of their regular Week 6 season game against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Houston won that game 31-24 in the strength of 2018 Deshaun Watson's aerial yards and 116 land yards of Carlos Hyde. The Kansas City defense, however, has come a long way since that meeting. That's why the Chiefs opened as eight-point local favorites for the divisional round.

Jimmy Garoppolo https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/6b/74/jimmy-garoppolo-120519-getty-ftrjpg_qdgf8j82080g1591s4iqg7kav.jpg?t=-691118922,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



1. San Francisco 49ers vs. 6. Minnesota Vikings

Like the best-seeded Ravens in the AFC, the best-seeded 49ers in the NFC were probably surprised to end a game against the Vikings in the divisional round. San Francisco should know not to take Minnesota lightly. The same career-oriented physical approach that allowed the Vikings to annoy the Saints along the way will be useful against a 49ers defense that is stronger against the pass than against the race.

2. Green Bay Packers vs. 5. Seattle Seahawks

This is a juicy match of the divisional round between two high profile teams. (It also means that we could have a whole NFC West or all NFC North championship game). The football world receives another glorious week of Marshawn Lynch playing as a runner for the Seahawks. That is an ideal scenario for everyone, except for Packers fans, as Green Bay has struggled to stop the race throughout the season, and Seattle has been a strong team no matter who is on the field. It's good that the home team has that kind of Aaron Rodgers.

Television schedule of the NFL divisional playoffs

The four NFL divisional playoff games are divided into three networks, with CBS scheduled to broadcast a game on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN, which presented the Texans wild card victory over the Bills, does not have a divisional round game.

Unlike past years, when the playoff games of the Sunday division began in early windows that resembled those of the regular season, the start times of this year's Sunday division games are the same as for AFC and NFC championship games.

Below is the full playoff calendar of the NFL divisional round for 2020, complete with television channels and live streaming links.

Saturday, January 11

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Vikings at 49ers 4:35 p.m. ET NBC Yahoo! Titans in the crows 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo!

Sunday, January 12

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Texans in Chiefs 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo! Seahawks in Packers 6:40 p.m. ET Fox Yahoo!

MORE: Watch all NFL playoff games in DAZN (Canada only)

NFL 2020 playoff support

NFL playoff group: divisional round https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5b/dd/nfl-divisional-bracket-010520-ftr_17zk6boe36g5d18e9tf633ejym.png?t=2017823719,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Seed Equipment Record Insured one) Baltimore crows 14-2 No. 1 seed; division two) Kansas City Chiefs 12-4 No. 2 seed; division 3) New England Patriots 12-4 No. 3 seed; division 4) Houston Texans 10-6 No. 4 seed; division 5) Buffalo Bills 10-6 No. 5 seed 6) Tennessee Titans 9-7 No. 6 seed