NFL playoff bracket 2020: full schedule, TV channels, scores, results for AFC and NFC games

The NFL playoff group for 2020 was finalized after the 49ers beat the Seahawks in "Sunday Night Football,quot; to close the regular season. Shortly after qualifying in the AFC and the NFC, the league launched its calendar for the playoffs in 2020, from the wild card round to Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

Starting Saturday, January 4, a total of 11 playoff games will reduce the playoff field from 12 postseason contenders to a champion, which will be crowned on Sunday, February 2.

As is the case in the regular season, national television broadcasts for the NFL playoff games are divided between CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. As part of a rotation, Fox will air the Super Bowl this year from Miami.

Below is everything you need to know about the NFL playoff group in 2020, including a full postseason schedule, television channels for the 11 playoff games and scores / scores.

NFL 2020 playoff support

2020 NFL playoff calendar

Below is the full NFL playoff calendar for 2020, complete with television channels and live streaming links.

Wild card round scores, results

Saturday, January 4

Sunday, January 5

Results of the divisional round, results

Saturday, January 11

Local team Away team Start time Outcome 49ers Vikings 4:35 p.m. ET TBD Crows Titans 8:15 p.m. ET TBD

Sunday, January 12

Local team Away team Start time Outcome Bosses Jeans 3:05 p.m. ET TBD Packers Seahawks 6:40 p.m. ET TBD

Results of the conference championship, results

Sunday, January 19

Local team Away team Start time Outcome AFC TBD AFC TBD 3:05 p.m. ET TBD NFC TBD NFC TBD 6:40 p.m. ET TBD

Super Bowl 54

Sunday February 2

Local team Away team Start time AFC Champion NFC Champion 6:30 pm. ET

TV channels, live streams for NFL playoff games

Starting with the wild card round, the NFL playoff games each week will be shown nationwide on NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN. Each of the four networks gets a game during the first round of the postseason. CBS has exclusive broadcasting rights for the AFC championship game, while Fox will show the NFC championship. Fox is also home to Super Bowl 54.

In Canada, the games of the divisional round are shown on CTV and broadcast live on DAZN, which offers a free trial.

Details of national and local television coverage for each playoff game are included in the tables below.

Wild card round

Saturday, January 4

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Texans bills 4:35 p.m. ET ESPN ESPN application Texans in Patriots 8:18 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo / DAZN (CA)

Sunday, January 5

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Vikings in the saints 1:05 p.m. ET Fox Yahoo / DAZN (CA) Seahawks in Eagles 4:40 p.m. ET NBC Yahoo / DAZN (CA)

Divisional round

Saturday, January 11

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Vikings at 49ers 4:35 p.m. ET NBC Yahoo / DAZN (CA) Titans in the crows 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo / DAZN (CA)

Sunday, January 12

Conference championships

Sunday, January 19

Match Away team Start time television channel Live broadcast AFC vs. AFC AFC TBD 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo / DAZN (CA) NFC vs NFC NFC TBD 6:40 p.m. ET Fox Yahoo / DAZN (CA)

Super Bowl 54

Sunday February 2

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast AFC Champion vs. NFC champion 6:30 pm. ET Fox Yahoo / DAZN (CA)

When do the NFL 2020 playoffs end?

Start date : Saturday, January 4

: Saturday, January 4 Final date: Sunday February 2

With the exception of those in the AFC (Ravens, Chiefs) and NFC (49ers, Packers) who got first-round goodbyes for the playoffs, the teams got only one week to prepare for the postseason; Only six days for the teams that were scheduled to play their wild card games on Saturday, January 4, when the playoffs began.

The NFL playoffs span five weeks, with the wild card, division and conference championship rounds scheduled for consecutive weeks. There are two weeks between the conference championship games and Super Bowl 54 in Miami, with the Pro Bowl filling the void on the NFL calendar.