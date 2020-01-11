NFL playoff bracket 2020: full schedule, TV channels, scores, results for AFC and NFC games

The NFL playoff group for 2020 was finalized after the 49ers beat the Seahawks in "Sunday Night Football,quot; to close the regular season. Shortly after qualifying in the AFC and the NFC, the league launched its calendar for the playoffs in 2020, from the wild card round to Super Bowl 54 in Miami.
Starting Saturday, January 4, a total of 11 playoff games will reduce the playoff field from 12 postseason contenders to a champion, which will be crowned on Sunday, February 2.
As is the case in the regular season, national television broadcasts for the NFL playoff games are divided between CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. As part of a rotation, Fox will air the Super Bowl this year from Miami.
Below is everything you need to know about the NFL playoff group in 2020, including a full postseason schedule, television channels for the 11 playoff games and scores / scores.
NFL 2020 playoff support
2020 NFL playoff calendar
Below is the full NFL playoff calendar for 2020, complete with television channels and live streaming links.
Wild card round scores, results
Saturday, January 4
Sunday, January 5
Results of the divisional round, results
Saturday, January 11
|Local team
|Away team
|Start time
|Outcome
|49ers
|Vikings
|4:35 p.m. ET
|TBD
|Crows
|Titans
|8:15 p.m. ET
|TBD
Sunday, January 12
|Local team
|Away team
|Start time
|Outcome
|Bosses
|Jeans
|3:05 p.m. ET
|TBD
|Packers
|Seahawks
|6:40 p.m. ET
|TBD
Results of the conference championship, results
Sunday, January 19
|Local team
|Away team
|Start time
|Outcome
|AFC TBD
|AFC TBD
|3:05 p.m. ET
|TBD
|NFC TBD
|NFC TBD
|6:40 p.m. ET
|TBD
Super Bowl 54
Sunday February 2
|Local team
|Away team
|Start time
|AFC Champion
|NFC Champion
|6:30 pm. ET
TV channels, live streams for NFL playoff games
Starting with the wild card round, the NFL playoff games each week will be shown nationwide on NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN. Each of the four networks gets a game during the first round of the postseason. CBS has exclusive broadcasting rights for the AFC championship game, while Fox will show the NFC championship. Fox is also home to Super Bowl 54.
In Canada, the games of the divisional round are shown on CTV and broadcast live on DAZN, which offers a free trial.
Details of national and local television coverage for each playoff game are included in the tables below.
Wild card round
Saturday, January 4
|Match
|Start time
|television channel
|Live broadcast
|Texans bills
|4:35 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|ESPN application
|Texans in Patriots
|8:18 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Yahoo / DAZN (CA)
Sunday, January 5
|Match
|Start time
|television channel
|Live broadcast
|Vikings in the saints
|1:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Yahoo / DAZN (CA)
|Seahawks in Eagles
|4:40 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Yahoo / DAZN (CA)
Divisional round
Saturday, January 11
|Match
|Start time
|television channel
|Live broadcast
|Vikings at 49ers
|4:35 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Yahoo / DAZN (CA)
|Titans in the crows
|8:15 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Yahoo / DAZN (CA)
Sunday, January 12
Conference championships
Sunday, January 19
|Match
|Away team
|Start time
|television channel
|Live broadcast
|AFC vs. AFC
|AFC TBD
|3:05 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Yahoo / DAZN (CA)
|NFC vs NFC
|NFC TBD
|6:40 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Yahoo / DAZN (CA)
Super Bowl 54
Sunday February 2
|Match
|Start time
|television channel
|Live broadcast
|AFC Champion vs. NFC champion
|6:30 pm. ET
|Fox
|Yahoo / DAZN (CA)
When do the NFL 2020 playoffs end?
- Start date: Saturday, January 4
- Final date: Sunday February 2
With the exception of those in the AFC (Ravens, Chiefs) and NFC (49ers, Packers) who got first-round goodbyes for the playoffs, the teams got only one week to prepare for the postseason; Only six days for the teams that were scheduled to play their wild card games on Saturday, January 4, when the playoffs began.
The NFL playoffs span five weeks, with the wild card, division and conference championship rounds scheduled for consecutive weeks. There are two weeks between the conference championship games and Super Bowl 54 in Miami, with the Pro Bowl filling the void on the NFL calendar.