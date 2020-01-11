Netflix ordered the judge to eliminate the controversial comedy about gay Jesus

Netflix

A judge orders that & # 39; The first temptation of Christ & # 39 ;, representing Jesus Christ as a gay man, be removed from the transmission site due to the overwhelming violent reaction in Brazil.

A Brazilian judge ordered the heads of Netflix to stop transmitting a controversial special comedy that describes Jesus Christ as a gay man.

"The first temptation of Christ"He debuted on December 3, 2019 and led to the launch of a petition in Brazil, asking that the show be canceled.

Judge Benedict Abicair, who revealed that 2.4 million people signed the petition, now urged Netflix chiefs to eliminate the program, stating that "it is beneficial not only for the Christian community, but also for Brazilian society, which is mainly Christian. "

The controversy surrounding the show led activists to launch Molotov cocktail bombs at the headquarters of Porta dos Fundos, the comedy group behind "The First Temptation of Christ", on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019.