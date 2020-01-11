NeNe Leakes announces a new show for February 7

NeNe Leakes has some pretty exciting news for fans who love his comedy. She has just announced a new show that her fans could watch in February. Look at the announcement of Nene.

‘NEW ORLEANS you have below! My girls and I will see you on February 7. HOUSTON see you on February 8

PHILADELPHY, seeing you on February 22. Get your tickets NOW at http://ladiesnightoutcomedytour.com Check our schedule for your city! We have definitely gone to focus on "NeNe,quot; subtitled its publication.

Apart from this, NeNe is also promoting a line of wigs in which he has been working in an important collaboration with Colormanewigs.

Here is his post below:

IP SWIPE: @colormanewigs all you have to do for your stylist to do, it's done! All wigs come in color, bleached knots, baby hair, adjustable band and a band for a glue-free fit! www.colormanewigs.com #grabandgo & # 39; NeNe wrote.

NeNe is a very busy woman these days, as you can see for yourselves. She has big plans for 2020.

Apart from this, the other day we also inform you that NeNe is looking for influential people in social networks that can help you promote various products.

‘Search for social influencers who are willing to promote / test various products such as wigs, clothing, skin care and social circles. If you are, send emails to (protected email) along with your name (protected email). I can't wait to work with you❤️ ’NeNe captioned its post.

Many fans said they are interested in working with her in the comments.

Apart from this, NeNe has been loving her best life these days, especially since her husband, Gregg Leaks seems to be cancer free after the latest tests.

Both NeNe and Gregg revealed the incredible news on social networks and fans were really amazed and sent Gregg their best sages.

Ad

Her fans are terrified that Bravo TV can kick her out of the RHOA program.



Post views:

0 0