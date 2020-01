%MINIFYHTMLdfa6ad1883cebff68dfa1fbcd20d1a729% %MINIFYHTMLdfa6ad1883cebff68dfa1fbcd20d1a7210%

One of the most alarming effects of climate change is the rise in sea level, which scientists say will displace millions of people.

Indonesia's capital is sinking at an alarming rate.

There are warnings that almost all of Jakarta could be underwater by 2050.

Raheela Mahomed from Al Jazeera reports from Jakarta.