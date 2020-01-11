Moneybagg I laugh: & # 39; Girlfriend Ari is a whore Azz B * tch & # 39 ;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
Last week, rap star Moneybagg Yo confirmed that he is in a relationship with Instagram model Ariana "Ari,quot; Fletcher.

Last night, he was at IG Live laughing with fans, since they referred to his baby as "Whore Azz B * tch,quot;.

Here is the video – GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

People on social networks are disgusted with Monebagg, after showing a total disrespect for Ari, who has millions of fans and followers.

In the video, Moneybagg gets live with some Camden New Jersey fans. During the talks, fans start to come in and tell Moneybagg: "You're fucking that whore azz b * tch (Ari)."

