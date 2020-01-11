Moneybagg I laugh: & # 39; Girlfriend Ari is a whore Azz B * tch & # 39 ;!

Last week, rap star Moneybagg Yo confirmed that he is in a relationship with Instagram model Ariana "Ari,quot; Fletcher.

Last night, he was at IG Live laughing with fans, since they referred to his baby as "Whore Azz B * tch,quot;.

Here is the video – GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

People on social networks are disgusted with Monebagg, after showing a total disrespect for Ari, who has millions of fans and followers.

In the video, Moneybagg gets live with some Camden New Jersey fans. During the talks, fans start to come in and tell Moneybagg: "You're fucking that whore azz b * tch (Ari)."

Instead of getting angry, Moneybagg started laughing with men. And he told them: "I'll fuck with you."

Moneybagg confirmed that he and Ari are dating in a recent Hot 97 Ebro In The Morning interview. Moneybagg told Ebro: "We are rockin '." You know what I'm saying? What you see is what you get ". Then he insisted that he really wants to keep his relationship private. He said: "Hopefully this situation can go with the flow."

Last year, Moneybagg had a highly publicized relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, but things faded. Megan confirmed that the relationship had ended in one of his freestyle. She rapped: "I'm 24 years old and single, I don't have any ring on my finger." TMZ met the Hot Girl in Beverly Hills on Saturday (December 7) and asked if she was in a relationship. "I'm single!" She replied, adding that if she finds someone to go to the wives season, she will have to be "fun and nice."

