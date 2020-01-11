MoneyBagg I buy new GF chains Ari Fletcher and his entourage, BM is furious about not having any

Instagram

Bread Gang's rapper disapproves of his baby mom while buying new chains for his girlfriend and his entourage before the release party of his new album in Atlanta.

MoneyBagg Yo He was criticized by his mother baby named Juicy Baby on social networks. The baby mom was furious about being snubbed by the 28-year-old rapper. He bought new chains and gave them to everyone, including the bride. Ari Fletcher, but not the baby mom.

"I'm so tired of this, shit, it gets fucking annoying, nah! Lick a shit," the baby mom posted a badly spoken story on her Instagram. She didn't mention anything about MoneyBagg, but the message was loaded shortly after he boasted of the new chains he bought for "da gang."

<br />

Rap star Bread Gang and his girlfriend have not responded to the publication of the baby mom. In fact, she was busy showing off her new chain with the "bread loaf" pendant. Dressed until nine with her Dior bag, she went to the club with her rapper boyfriend in Atlanta.

<br />

It was a party to celebrate the release of their new studio album "Time Served". It has the likes of Future, Dababy, Summer walker, Fredo Bang, Lil babyY Blac Youngsta. He also has a collaboration with his ex-girlfriend. Megan Thee Stallion.

MoneyBagg I was romantically linked with Ari Fletcher since early December after his separation from Megan Thee Stallion. New lovebirds never addressed their relationship, but were often seen at the same events in recent weeks.

After playing being shy for weeks, the couple finally made themselves public in Atlanta while they posed together.

When he was still with Megan, his baby mom said they were also still connected. "Nobody knows that I fuck him under his breath, I never show up together, but I send him a text message when I'm ready to go," Mom wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Ari Fletcher previously dated G Herbo (Lil grass) They separated in 2018. In April 2019, he was arrested after a physical altercation with Ari. "He kicked me at the door to enter my house because I wouldn't let him in, he beat me up in front of my son," he opened. In response, he claimed that she stole jewelry from her mother's house.

He was arrested and recently pleaded guilty.