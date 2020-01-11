Minnesota Vikings 10-27 San Francisco 49ers: 49ers dominate to move to the NFC Championship game | NFL news

















3:54



See highlights of the dominant victory in the San Francisco NFC divisional round over the Minnesota Vikings

The San Francisco 49ers dominated in a 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

San Francisco, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, had 308 yards and 21 first descents against Minnesota 147/7, and more than 38 minutes of possession when they discarded the Vikings No. 6 on Saturday night.

Tevin Coleman had 105 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, Raheem Mostert added 58 and Jimmy Garoppolo completed 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Meanwhile, the 49ers' defense limited Dalvin Cook to just 18 yards on the ground in nine carries, and fired Kirk Cousins ​​six times, suffocating the Minnesota attack for most of the game.

The 49ers, just out of their goodbye in the first round, opened the game with a quick score, Garoppolo led his team 61 yards in eight plays on his first drive and culminated with a three-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne.

Kendrick Bourne opened the scoring for San Francisco

Minnesota, however, responded immediately with a quick boost of self-annotation. Stefon Diggs made a fantastic play at the bottom of the left sideline to fight the ball, secure the catch, break a tackle and walk for a 41-yard touchdown.

The two defenses showed their quality in the later units, with the exchange of captures of the Vikings & # 39; Danielle Hunter and the 49ers & # 39; Arik Armstead, but San Francisco took advantage of a short field, starting from midfield after a return of Richie James, to restore his lead.

Rookie catcher Deebo Samuel was crucial on the drive, first fighting for 14 yards in third and 12 before taking the ball to the one-yard line in an 18-yard rumble. From there, Coleman scored his first touchdown of the game with a one-yard drop to put it 14-7.

2:03 Tevin Coleman said it's an incredible feeling to be in the NFC Championship with a great team Tevin Coleman said it's an incredible feeling to be in the NFC Championship with a great team

Just before half, Garoppolo was intercepted when linebacker Eric Kendrick read his eyes and stood in front of a pass in the middle of the field, but a sack of Dee Ford in Cousins ​​forced the Vikings to settle for three points.

In the third quarter, the Niners took over completely.

His first drive, highlighted by a 21-yard Bourne jump, ended with a 35-yard Robbie Gould to extend his lead to seven again.

The Minnesota offensive, which had caused the entire first time out of the Diggs touchdown, began its difficult period with a rotation. Cousins ​​looked at Adam Thielen and the corner Richard Sherman played it perfectly, stepping forward to make the interception in Minnesota territory.

Jimmy Garoppolo had a relatively quiet day as the Niners ran the ball hard

In the back of the selection, Kyle Shanahan chose to run eight times in a row with Coleman and Raheem Mostert, and among them they won 44 yards and allowed Coleman to add his second score from a yard and give the Niners a 14-point mattress in 24-10.

A Marcus Sherels clearance in Minnesota territory led to another Gould field goal, and then the San Francisco defense accumulated the sacks, with Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner defeating Cousins ​​in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers will now host the Seattle winner at Green Bay next Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and the winner will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl LIV in Miami.