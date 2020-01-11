Miley Cyrus Showers Boyfriend Cody Simpson with gifts for his birthday

Miley Cyrus is treating her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, to good things for his 23rd birthday.

On Friday, January 10, the 27-year-old singer wished her boyfriend a happy birthday and wrote: "Happy birthday to my best friend in the world @codysimpson. I love you and our pirate life!"

In another Instagram story, he shared a video of the two, writing: "Happy birthday to my favorite human being so that it becomes weird all over the earth. @Codysimpson I (black-hearted emoji)."

More than that, the singer shared the special gifts with which she bathed her partner before her special day. As, as Cyrus mentioned on social media, she wouldn't be with him on her royal birthday on Saturday, January 11, she gave him her gifts the day before.

Cyrus gave Simpson a 1800 medical bag and enrolled him with his writing alias Prince neptune.

Simpson's last gift completed the series of other vintage gifts that Cyrus had given him for Christmas, which included a pocket watch and a chain since the 19th century.