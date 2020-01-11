Migratory ship sinks near the Greek island, killing at least 12

ATHENS – The bodies of 12 people were recovered from the Ionian Sea on Saturday after a migrant traffic boat sank near the island of Paxos in western Greece, the Greek Coast Guard said.
Authorities were alerted that the ship was in trouble shortly after 9 a.m., when one of the migrants on board telephoned emergency services. No details were immediately available on the identities of the victims.
The cause of the sinking was also not clear, according to the Coast Guard spokesman, Nikolaos Lagadianos. The weather conditions had been good, he said. But the ship may have been overloaded, he added, and noted that about 50 people may have been on board.
A large search and rescue operation was underway, said the Coast Guard, with six Coast Guard vessels traveling the area along with two Air Force helicopters, a Navy helicopter and four fishing boats. The Coast Guard said that so far 21 people had been rescued.
Immigrants were the first to drown in Greek waters this year. Their deaths continue to score more in recent years, although the drowning rate here has declined significantly since Turkey and the European Union signed an agreement in 2016 to reduce migration.
The sinking of Saturday was unusual because it took place in the Ionian Sea instead of the Aegean Sea, suggesting that the ship was probably heading to Italy.