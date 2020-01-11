Migratory ship sinks near the Greek island, killing at least 12

ATHENS – The bodies of 12 people were recovered from the Ionian Sea on Saturday after a migrant traffic boat sank near the island of Paxos in western Greece, the Greek Coast Guard said.

Authorities were alerted that the ship was in trouble shortly after 9 a.m., when one of the migrants on board telephoned emergency services. No details were immediately available on the identities of the victims.

The cause of the sinking was also not clear, according to the Coast Guard spokesman, Nikolaos Lagadianos. The weather conditions had been good, he said. But the ship may have been overloaded, he added, and noted that about 50 people may have been on board.

A large search and rescue operation was underway, said the Coast Guard, with six Coast Guard vessels traveling the area along with two Air Force helicopters, a Navy helicopter and four fishing boats. The Coast Guard said that so far 21 people had been rescued.