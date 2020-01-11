Merkel: Germany will host the peace conference in Libya | News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that the Libyan peace talks will take place in Berlin, while Turkey and Russia appeal to the factions at war in Libya to enter a ceasefire.

During a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday, Merkel said: "We hope that the joint efforts of Russia and Turkey will lead to success, and we will soon send invitations to a conference in Berlin."

Merkel stressed that the United Nations would lead the talks if a meeting were held in Berlin and that the belligerent parts of Libya would have to play an important role in helping to find a solution.

The goal was to give Libya the opportunity to become a sovereign and peaceful country, Merkel said.

Putin expressed support for the process and said it was a "timely,quot; and necessary idea to end the conflict in Libya.

Earlier this week, Turkey and Russia urged the belligerent parts of Libya to declare a ceasefire on Sunday.

Turkey supports the Government of National Agreement (GNA) of Fayez al-Sarraj, based in Tripoli and internationally recognized, and has said it will send military advisors and possibly troops to reinforce its support.

Russian military contractors have been deployed together with the Libyan National Army (LNA) of the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

In response to the question of whether he was aware of the presence of Russian mercenaries in Libya, Putin said: "If there are Russian citizens there, then they are not representing the interests of the Russian state and are not receiving money from the Russian state." ".