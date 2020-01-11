Merchants of thirst – The New York Times

In fact, the state's indifference to the water sector is so pronounced that the poor water quality of the oil tanker is as much a consequence of poor or non-existent regulation as opportunism. The state implemented a system of color-coded stickers to measure the water in the tank in 2012: green for drinking water, blue for domestic use, yellow for construction quality, but years later it is still not properly applied. The Kathmandu Valley Water Supply Administration Board says it lacks the resources to monitor more than three days a week; oil tankers say officials don't care as long as their pockets are lined. No one disagrees that it is a disaster.

As president of the largest water tank association, Pradeep Prasad Pathak is charged with defending commercial interests, a task that, according to him, is increasingly complicated as the state resorts to the "divide and conquer,quot; tactics. when facing each other. “The government has never felt responsible for providing water to people. It is always the case in cities like Kathmandu that people like us do their job for them, "he said. He acknowledged that some tankers lack education to differentiate between good and bad water, which is why the industry needs to be regulated." We are not heroes. We also need some controls. "

Desiccation

At the moment, neither the state nor most of the tankers are very inclined to change their forms. However, circumstances could soon force his hand. The demand for water is growing so rapidly that oil tankers cannot fulfill all orders in the dry season, no matter how much their prices increase. "Every year, more people come to us, which is great," said Maheswar Dahal, the tanker Jorpati. "But in the winter, we have to tell them, & # 39; it could take five days & # 39; or, sometimes, we just have to say & # 39; no & # 39;". In times of shortage, it is the best customers, generally the rich, who receive priority from pipeline and oil operators alike.

The supply is also shrinking, in part because the authorities are mishandling the growth that in Kathmandu, as in most cities in South Asia, is far exceeding that of the region in general. In addition to the overexploitation of wells by oil tankers, the city is eating the remaining forests, which feed the springs, while extending over the aquifer recharge areas. During much of the rainy season and the months that follow, many homes use hand pumps to extract from the shallow aquifers below their properties and meet at least some of their needs, but the more the valley is paved, the less replenished Groundwater . Climate change, in turn, is making rains more erratic, which limits the collection of rainwater on the roof and feeds the floods that pollute some aquifers.

And as this gap between supply and demand widens, the public begins to lash out. Residents of water impoverished districts have assaulted water officials when they venture into their areas. Tankers have been attacked when they went on strike, and people are facing more and more as water becomes scarcer and more expensive. Although many farmers in the Kathmandu area welcome oil tankers and often get more from the lease of wells than from the crop, an increasing number of their peers in India and elsewhere are clashing with entrepreneurs who are accused of drilling them in dry. "We don't get water from the pipes, less water from our well, and we can't pay for water from the tanks. Of course we are angry!" Said Anjali Tamang, a student, while picnicking with friends along the Bagmati