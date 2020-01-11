Mekong communities fight while China tests the dam team | News

Phnom Penh, Cambodia – The water levels in the Mekong River, which flows through China and five other countries before flowing into the South China Sea, have been reduced once again after Beijing revealed that it was testing equipment in one of its 11 dams in the upper reaches of vitally important areas. waterway

The Mekong River Commission (MRC), an intergovernmental body composed of representatives from Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam, said on December 31 that China would be testing its equipment, warning of a possible 50 percent drop in water outlets .

According to the MRC forecast, water levels could fall to 70 centimeters in Thailand between January 6 and 10, and up to 25 centimeters in Cambodia between January 12 and 14.

In Thailand, the lack of water has had serious consequences, said Pianporn Deetes, Coordinator of the Thailand Campaign for International Rivers.

“In Chiang Khong, northern Thailand, on the border with Laos during the first week of this year, the locals witnessed a sudden fluctuation of water; the water in the Mekong increased and then fell sharply in a couple of days, "he told Al Jazeera in an email." I was there (on Tuesday) and discovered that some local farmers lost their crops due to water fluctuation. seasonal,quot;.

Not only the crops were affected, he said.

“The erosion of the riverbank is also severe. Water fluctuation also affected migratory fish that depend on the seasonal flood-drought circle of the river. Less fish, less or no income for fishermen. I was told that this type of damage has been "more of the same."

Crucial resource for millions

The Mekong is the twelfth longest river in the world, with an area of ​​4,350 kilometers (2,703 miles) from China in the north to Vietnam in the south.

The water level was on the edge of the sand in early January. Photograph taken on January 7 in northern Thailand (International Rivers via Al Jazeera)

Despite worrisome fluctuations and its impact on the river, experts said they were encouraged that China, for the first time, made its plan known in advance by hoping for better coordination on the Mekong with downstream countries.

Brian Eyler, director of the Southeast Asian program at Stimson Center, said that although it was not clear what type of equipment test was performed, the notification suggested that dam operators were probably turning off the turbines when testing their equipment, which led to a sudden drop in water levels downstream. .

The water level of less than one meter was a reduction of approximately 40 percent of the usual three meters found in the Golden Triangle, where Thailand, Laos and Myanmar are located, he said.

And although the river would probably return to higher levels at the end of the test, such fluctuations were a problem.

"For a river to be healthy, it needs a regular flow and not be surprised by unnatural ups and downs," Eyler said.

Such sudden falls and rises, he said, confused the natural movement of fish in the river, which caused a fall in the stock of fish.

"This in turn results in a depletion of fish stocks for fishermen in the Golden Triangle, which traditionally thrives on fishing for their livelihood," he told Al Jazeera in an email.

"Erratic operations at the Jinghong Dam have also caused sudden increases in water level over the years and this has important implications for the ecological processes of the Mekong," he said.

Agricultural impact

The Jinghong Dam began operating in 2008 and is one of the largest in China, located in the southern province of Yunnan, in the upper part of the Mekong.

With the dam in operation, the river ecosystem has also been affected, since the grass of the river does not grow during the dry season if water is released from the dam, because it prevents sunlight from reaching the riverbed, Eyler added .

Agriculture has also suffered.

Offerings to the gods left by people who pray for an increase in water level on the banks of the Mekong outside the capital of Laos, Vientiane (Phoonsab Thevongsa / Reuters)

"When Jinghong Dam suddenly releases water during the dry season, the locals who do agricultural activities along the river see their gardens flooded and removed," Eyler said.

“If they stored equipment along the riverbank or grazed cattle there, they are often dragged by sudden discharges. Millions of dollars are incurred in damages and this affects poor rural farmers in a way that is difficult for us to understand.

Ian Baird, a researcher at the University of Wisconsin who studies Mekong, echoed similar feelings. He explained that even short-term water retention could have long-term consequences if the water level drops too low. For example, if the water level was low and the sun warmed the water, some species found it difficult to survive, Baird said.

However, this was difficult to assess without access to more information, Baird said. This, he said, had been a problem for years with China traditionally revealing little information about its hydropower policy.

China notification

Previous tests of the dam's equipment had caused flash floods and drops in water levels without China informing the public in advance.

The fact that China did announce that it would test the equipment in advance, he said, could indicate a change in relations between China and the MRC countries.

"I think this is an interesting case due to the fact that China has publicly announced that this is going to happen, and this is quite unusual," he said. “I am not sure if this is the result of the MRC-China dialogue. This kind of thing has been going on for many years, and typically China doesn't announce it. ”

At the end of last year, the MRC and the Lancang-Mekong Water Resources Cooperation Center of China signed a Memorandum of Understanding for further cooperation.

Another scenario, Baird said, could also explain the warning: this year's drought. Since water levels had already decreased, the consequences of not warning countries downstream could have been even greater.

"So, I'm not sure if it's because the impacts are going to be especially serious this year, or because they're just being more open about what they're doing," he said.

A third reason, Baird said, could be that the traffic of larger cargo ships had increased, and China did not want to leave them stranded in the middle of the river between China and northern Thailand if water levels dropped.

Villagers walk in a dry section of the Mekong River in northern Thailand in October last year. Mekong has been severely affected by drought (Panu Wongcha-um / Reuters)

The Chinese embassy did not respond to requests for comments and several departments of the Ministry of Water Resources of China could not be reached.

The MRC Secretariat said in a statement to Al Jazeera that the announcement came due to greater cooperation between China and the MRC.

"The cooperation between the MRC and China has changed for the better in recent years," the statement said. "We have deepened our technical and political cooperation in many ways." The MRC cited joint studies and periodic meetings, among other forms of cooperation.

“With many hydroelectric projects now in the mainstream (of the Mekong), dams will require proper coordination of the cascade operation. In this case, an early warning or information exchange mechanism is becoming increasingly important than ever. And the public can expect regular flows of information about this in the future. ”

But Eyler said that, despite being a step in the right direction, the warning had not been issued well in advance for communities to properly prepare for water scarcity.

And Pianporn said that simply disclosing information was not enough.

"The Thai authority and the MRC could have announced what they received from China, but a critical question is: are we accepting this as a new normal for the Mekong, its ecosystems and its inhabitants throughout the basin?" He asked.

“An announcement and warning is not enough. We need responsibility and better management of the Mekong River. "