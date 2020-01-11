Meghan Markle signs an agreement with Disney after the departure of the royal family: report

Meghan markle It already has new projects in the works.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex has signed an agreement with Disney on an "unspecified project in exchange for a donation to a charity of elephants." Deadline reported.

The news of this partnership with Disney to help the Elephants Without Borders organization comes only a few days after Markle and her husband Prince Harry He announced that they were taking a step back from the royal duties.

However, according to the publication, the agreement was "signed before the recent uproar over the plans of Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, to withdraw from the Royal Family and seek other opportunities." London times He was the first to report Markle's deal with Disney.

Despite the weather, the first Suits The actress' last association could be a glimpse of what she and Prince Harry have in the works now that they will spend less time with the Royal Family and divide their time between North America and the United Kingdom.

Further away, Deadline He also reports that the couple and Disney had a "preexisting relationship,quot; after the company "gave them a watercolor animation of Winnie-the-Pooh to celebrate the birth of their son Archie."