Meghan Markle signs an agreement with Disney after the departure of the royal family: report

Meghan markle It already has new projects in the works.
According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex has signed an agreement with Disney on an "unspecified project in exchange for a donation to a charity of elephants." Deadline reported.
The news of this partnership with Disney to help the Elephants Without Borders organization comes only a few days after Markle and her husband Prince Harry He announced that they were taking a step back from the royal duties.
However, according to the publication, the agreement was "signed before the recent uproar over the plans of Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, to withdraw from the Royal Family and seek other opportunities." London times He was the first to report Markle's deal with Disney.
Despite the weather, the first Suits The actress' last association could be a glimpse of what she and Prince Harry have in the works now that they will spend less time with the Royal Family and divide their time between North America and the United Kingdom.
Further away, Deadline He also reports that the couple and Disney had a "preexisting relationship,quot; after the company "gave them a watercolor animation of Winnie-the-Pooh to celebrate the birth of their son Archie."
As fans remember, the two also attended the premiere of Disney & # 39; s The Lion King new version in July 2019. And the premiere was held in support of African Parks, which is an organization that Prince Harry supports.
As for the project itself, TODAY He quotes that, according to reports, Markle "has already completed the dubbing work before the couple's Christmas holidays in Canda."
Markle's latest agreement points to the new chapter of their lives and the more progressive route the couple is taking when they step back from their real duties and use their influence to shed light on other projects and subjects they are passionate about.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram announcing their departure earlier this week. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with her encouragement, particularly in recent years , that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. "
It has also been reported that the couple never informed Buckingham Palace or Prince William Y Kate Middleton of his decision.
According to BBC news, a palace spokeswoman said they chose to go ahead with their plans without consulting Queen Elizabeth II the royal family feels "disappointed,quot;
But despite the headlines, the couple is apparently moving forward with this next chapter in their lives.
