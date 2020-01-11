Meghan Markle reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney after the royal family left: details!

%MINIFYHTMLa4a08afa61c3f5c5bd3628459f6be9e99% %MINIFYHTMLa4a08afa61c3f5c5bd3628459f6be9e910%

After deciding, along with her husband, Prince Harry, to get away from their royal duties, it seems that Meghan Markle is having a return as an actress, something like that! This is something that has proven to be good, but it is also a new way to do it!

According to new reports, the Duchess has already signed an agreement with Disney for a voiceover project.

But even though they are giving up real life, it seems that Meghan continues to do her charity work and this is no different as it turns out that she signed this agreement in exchange for a donation to a nonprofit organization for protection of wildlife!

%MINIFYHTMLa4a08afa61c3f5c5bd3628459f6be9e911% %MINIFYHTMLa4a08afa61c3f5c5bd3628459f6be9e912%

At this time, the project has not yet been revealed, but several reports claim to know that the charity of conservation Elephants without borders will benefit from it.

The British newspaper The Times explains that its goal is to track and also protect animals from poaching.

The same news outlet also mentions that the agreement was, in fact, signed before Harry and Meghan surprisingly revealed the departure of their royal family.

The couple also mentioned in their statement that they will also work to be "financially independent,quot; of the royal family, in addition to spending the same amount of time in both the United Kingdom and North America.

In addition, a source previously told ET that: ‘After a series of meetings and consultations in recent days, the family has several possibilities to review, which take into account the Sussex thinking described earlier this week. Making a change in working life and the role in the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires a complex and thoughtful discussion. "

Ad

Another source also said that while the blue-blooded group was hurt by Harry's decision to distance himself from them, ‘Everyone still loves him. No one wants to be vindictive or punish him. That is wrong. All parties are trying to find a viable solution. William is annoying, understandably. There was a lot of pain everywhere, but people want to fix this and they are working together. "



Post views:

0 0