Meet the cast of Frasers is a crazy Italian in family-style Mukbang

The stars of Meet the frasers They are starting the first season with a bang.

AND! Kelsey Darragh wines and dinners with psychic medium Matt Fraser, her queen queen of the contest Alexa Papigiotis and their respective brothers Maria Fraser Y Ava Papigiotis In this video mukbang slapstick with five dishes of the best Italian cuisine of Rhode Island. The group meets at Camille & # 39; s, a famous Providence hotspot whose name is well recognized throughout The Ocean State.

"You can't live in Rhode Island and not come here," says Alexa, and the table agrees. According to Matt, "you can't live in Rhode Island without meeting a Camille."

"That is strangely accurate," replies Maria. "I know many Camilles."

In addition to learning new things about Rhode Island and sharpening our Italian food pronunciations, it also gives us a glimpse into the family dynamics of the Frasers before tonight. Meet the frasers Series premiere.

"What do I have to do to be a Fraser?" Kelsey asks for an abundant variety of snacks that includes traditional arancini (rice balls), parmesan eggplant, fazool pasta and a dozen other delicacies. Okay, but really, what does she have to do?