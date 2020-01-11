Match Report – Shrewsbury 1 – 1 Lincoln







Both goals came from the penalty spot when Shrewsbury and Lincoln played a 1-1 draw.

The kick of Ollie Norburn gave the home team a part-time advantage before Tyler Walker reached Lincoln's level in the early second half.

Walker fired an early 20-yard effort on the crossbar for visitors and then his low shot was well maintained by Shrewsbury goalkeeper Max O & # 39; Leary.

The Shrews took the lead in the 36th minute when Captain Norburn confidently converted a penalty after a challenge to Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

Shrewsbury was close to increasing his lead shortly before the interval when defender Ro-Shaun Williams came forward.

Lincoln equaled three minutes in the second half, Walker beat O & # 39; Leary from the spot after Omar Beckles committed a foul on Jorge Grant.

O & # 39; Leary had to be alert to push a long-range unit from Grant to the crossbar.

Jason Shackell then made a great effort against Lincoln to prevent Neal Eardley's well-hit shot from being saved by O & # 39; Leary.