Match Report – Shrewsbury 1 – 1 Lincoln

Last update: 11/01/20 5:58 pm
Both goals came from the penalty spot when Shrewsbury and Lincoln played a 1-1 draw.
The kick of Ollie Norburn gave the home team a part-time advantage before Tyler Walker reached Lincoln's level in the early second half.
Walker fired an early 20-yard effort on the crossbar for visitors and then his low shot was well maintained by Shrewsbury goalkeeper Max O & # 39; Leary.
The Shrews took the lead in the 36th minute when Captain Norburn confidently converted a penalty after a challenge to Ethan Ebanks-Landell.
Shrewsbury was close to increasing his lead shortly before the interval when defender Ro-Shaun Williams came forward.
Lincoln equaled three minutes in the second half, Walker beat O & # 39; Leary from the spot after Omar Beckles committed a foul on Jorge Grant.
O & # 39; Leary had to be alert to push a long-range unit from Grant to the crossbar.
Jason Shackell then made a great effort against Lincoln to prevent Neal Eardley's well-hit shot from being saved by O & # 39; Leary.
