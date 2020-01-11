Match report – Luton 1 – 2 Birm & # 39; ham

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at Kenilworth Road

















The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton and Birmingham.

Birmingham finished a six-game league streak without a victory with a 2-1 victory at the bottom of Luton.

The side of Pep Clotet had taken only one point of a possible 18 entering the game, but he always wore the best side on Kenilworth Road, since Town, who suffered, suffered a third straight loss in the league.

The Blues led with their first attack, Jeremie Bela's cross from the left side headed by the imposing Lukas Jutkiewicz on the far post in four minutes, despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Simon Sluga.

Town approached when Luke Berry's free kick required a hurried clearance from the visitors' defense, before Jutkiewicz threatened a second, his low effort saved by Sluga.

The hosts struggled to create something meaningful for the rest of a desperately poor first half, while Blues continued to press and after the break, Bela's free kick shook the side net on her way back.

Town almost found the way back to the game in 50 minutes, when Harry Cornick advanced and found the impressive Kazenga LuaLua, who shot from the top.

The introduction of the substitute George Moncur then seemed to have changed the complexion of the game, since along with LuaLua, they gave City something to think about, the visitors began to grant a series of free throws.

Of one of them, the hosts were level. The captain of the blues, Harlee Dean, committed a foul on Matty Pearson in the area for a penalty that James Collins turned coldly at 62 minutes.

However, Town was level for only seven minutes when halftime, Dan Potts, gifted the ball inside his own half and Gary Gardner ran off to exchange passes with Jacques Maghoma to pass to Sluga.

The goalkeeper then denied Jutkiewicz from eight yards, while Town was inches away from leveling, Pearson's header from a clear corner of the line by City's top scorer.

Luton received a late boost when Blues dropped to 10 men over the past five minutes, Dean picked up his second yellow for a foul on Collins and was ejected.

However, the Hatters could not make their numerical advantage count, Moncur's last attempt to clear the stands.

Blues runner-up Dan Crowley almost made it 3-1, making his way through the defense of the city, with Sluga preventing his shot from sneaking in.

Luton could have snatched a point in the time of detention, as Collins stepped back to the makeshift striker Sonny Bradley, but Lee Camp saved with his legs to make sure Blues triumphed.