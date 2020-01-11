Match report – Leicester 1 – 2 So & # 39; ton

%MINIFYHTMLb43446655173c2d497cae40bebf499339% %MINIFYHTMLb43446655173c2d497cae40bebf4993310%

Report and free highlights as Southampton moves six points away from the relegation zone; Leicester remains second, for now, 13 points behind Liverpool league leaders





%MINIFYHTMLb43446655173c2d497cae40bebf4993311% %MINIFYHTMLb43446655173c2d497cae40bebf4993312%











2:59



FREE TO SEE: Danny Ings winner sinks Leicester

FREE TO SEE: Danny Ings winner sinks Leicester

Southampton banished the memory of his 9-0 loss to Leicester in October and moved six points away from the relegation zone with a deserved 2-1 victory at King Power Stadium.

Leicester midfielder Dennis Praet opened the scoring in the 14th minute, but Stuart Armstrong's deflected effort (19) ensured that Southampton, who hit the crossbar twice at the end in the first half through Danny Ings, entered the level Rest.

The saints thought they had received a penalty when Shane Long fell in the area in the 64th minute, but VAR determined that the Irishman was offside before breaking into the area.

However, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side could not be denied, and they finally took the lead in the 81st minute when Ings finished past Kasper Schmeichel to continue his good run against the goal.

Over time, Jonny Evans seemed to grab a late leveler to apparently deny his revenge to the Saints, but a VAR control determined that Evans was offside while Southampton clung to what could be a crucial victory.

More to follow …