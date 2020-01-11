Match report – Gloucester 29 – 6 Montpellier

%MINIFYHTMLedd4aabf2ed44f87446bc343d67fedab9% %MINIFYHTMLedd4aabf2ed44f87446bc343d67fedab10%





Billy Twelvetrees is approached by Montpellier flanker Julien Bardy

%MINIFYHTMLedd4aabf2ed44f87446bc343d67fedab11% %MINIFYHTMLedd4aabf2ed44f87446bc343d67fedab12%

Gloucester kept his hopes for a place in the quarterfinals of the European Champions Cup alive with a 29-6 victory over Montpellier in Kingsholm.

However, despite the success of the bonus points, they will probably need to secure at least one victory in Toulouse in their last group match next Sunday to ensure qualification.

This will be a daunting task since the undefeated French team is already guaranteed first place in Group Five and beat Gloucester 25-20 in Kingsholm early in the season.

A strong performance in the second half eliminated a very weakened Montpellier, who was already out of the competition, so he decided not to select any of the members of his international squad of France in his initial lineup.

Willi Heinz takes a break to score Gloucester's first attempt

Gloucester's attempts came from Willi Heinz, Louis Rees-Zammit, Ben Morgan and Todd Gleave. Billy Twelvetrees converted three and added a penalty.

Francois Steyn and Thomas Darmon kicked penalties for Montpellier.

The hosts began to brilliantly prove the defense of the French team with threatening races by Rees-Zammit and Jason Woodward, but they could not capitalize as they lost two of their first three pitches.

After only nine minutes, the hosts suffered a great blow when Danny Cipriani was limping to be replaced by the Welsh international, Owen Williams, for only his second appearance of the season.

Jan Serfontein seeks to overcome Gloucester's defense

Against the race at stake, Montpellier had the first chance to win points and defender Steyn came forward to kick a penalty from almost half to give his team a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Then it was the turn of the visitors to recover from an injury when South African wing Henri Immelman fell and sprained his knee while clearing without an opponent near him.

Gloucester scored the first attempt after 33 minutes when Montpellier carelessly lost possession of an unnecessary chip ahead and Rees-Zammit was available to pick up and run before providing Heinz with the scoring pass.

Twelve trees were converted for a 7-3 part-time advantage, but by then the injury problems of the French had continued as strikers Antoine Guillamon and Julien Bardy were forced to leave the field.

The second half began in an exciting way. Ollie Thorley picked up the restart and went through the defense before running 80 meters. He was dragged down, but Montpellier granted a penalty, which Twelvetrees kicked.

Louis Rees-Zammit adds another attempt to his account

Moving quickly from his three quarters, he saw Gloucester extend his advantage when Rees-Zammit used his rhythm to find the corner, before the visitors responded with a Darmon penalty.

Morgan drove until Gloucester's third attempt before being replaced, but it didn't matter, since Montpellier was firmly under the cosh.

His lock, Paul Willemse, received a yellow card for repeated team infractions and Gleave immediately crashed to give his team an extra point and an opportunity to fight in France next week.