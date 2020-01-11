Match Report – Brentford 3 – 1 QPR

%MINIFYHTML96813e705f7416776f6b710dc666af3d9% %MINIFYHTML96813e705f7416776f6b710dc666af3d10%









Highlights: Brentford 3-1 QPR

The first three & # 39; BMW & # 39; Brentford's free scoring was on target when the championship promotion contenders beat QPR 3-1 in the West London derby at Griffin Park.

Benrahma said he opened the scoring after 19 minutes with a well-taken finish of a training piece, before Bryan Mbeumo doubled the lead four minutes later with an impromptu volley.

The top scorer, Ollie Watkins, also entered the act in 33 minutes with a jump header on the back post after being chosen by Ethan Pinnock.

QPR improved well after the interval and obtained a well-deserved consolation through Nahki Wells after a good game by Bright Osayi-Samuel's right wing.

More to follow …