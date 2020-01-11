Mark-Paul Gosselaar confirms his return to the restart of & # 39; Saved by the bell & # 39;

Wenn

The actor of & # 39; Mixed-ish & # 39; officially announces that he will repeat his role as Zack Morris in the next revival along with the original star Mario Lopez.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar has confirmed that he will play his role as Zack Morris again in the next "Saved by the Bell"restart.

It was previously reported that Gosselaar's character is now the governor of California, but the actor will not appear in the revival, which will be broadcast on NBC's planned broadcast service, Peacock.

However, Vulture has since reported that the star told reporters at an event of the Association of Television Critics that he will definitely return for new episodes.

"Everyone can sleep well at night," the "Mixed-ish"Star joked.

In spin-off show "Saved by the bell: the university years"Zac proposed to fellow student Kelly Kapowski, and then it was revealed that the couple was happily married.

Gosselaar also confirmed actress Tiffani Thiessen He was scheduled to return as Kapowski, adding: "I think Tiffani has been involved, it seems he will have us in some capacity."

"Champions"star Josie Totah He will lead the cast of the new show as cheerleader Lexie, "the most popular girl at Bayside High." Original Stars of "Saved by the Bell" Mario Lopez Y Elizabeth Berkley will resume his roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively.