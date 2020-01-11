Mark Hamill signed for the Vampire Comedy series

%MINIFYHTML8d2146f09b298b2222fdebe81893ad3a9% %MINIFYHTML8d2146f09b298b2222fdebe81893ad3a10%

It is confirmed that the actor best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the franchise of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; will star in the next second season of & # 39; What We Do in Shadows & # 39 ;.

"Star Wars" icon Mark hamill has signed up for a role in the second season of the hit vampire comedy series "What we do in the shadows".

Creator Jemaine Clement released the news during a panel of the Television Critics Association on Thursday, January 9, 2020, but did not reveal what role Hamill will play.

The second season of the series, based on the 2014 film by Clement, opens this spring.

Clemente also confirmed "Jojo Rabbit"filmmaker Taika Waititi, who wrote and co-directed the film and supervised three episodes in the first season, will not return for the new series of shows.