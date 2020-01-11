Mark Curry delivers receipts from Steve Harvey stealing his 90's jokes

Instagram / WENN / FayesVision

Mark first lit the meat when he accused the host of & # 39; Steve & # 39; of stealing tons of his joke material during his last appearance on & # 39; The Mike and Donny Show & # 39; from Fox Soul.

Up News Info –

Mark curry You are showing your receipts. Warming his flesh even more with the comedian Steve Harvey, he turned to his Instagram account to offer evidence that Steve really stole tons of jokes for his "Steve" program.

In the video that Mark uploaded, he compared one of the episodes of his 1990 television series "Hanging with Mr Cooper." During the episode, Mark talked about how he would use a brown box to look like UPS during Halloween.

Surprisingly, Steve made exactly the same joke in a 2015 episode of his show. "Every Halloween, I wore the same outfit. Every year. I only had a brown box," he told the crown, before calling himself a "UPS man."

Mark's post comes after Steve vehemently denied stealing materials. "Mark Curry needs to grow. Steve Harvey has not been on stage since 2015," he recently told The Hollywood Fix. He continued as he walked the streets of Los Angeles with Corey Gamble: "Ask Mark Curry what jokes he is talking about, tell him to grow up, man."

When one of the cameramen told him that Mark probably referred to the moment Steve introduced the NBC variety show "Little Big Shots," Steve replied, "Are you kidding me? And he still hasn't said what a joke." Get a life, make a career, do something, man. "

The 62-year-old TV host continued by saying that he didn't think it was necessary to have a truce on stage with Mark. "I don't need a truce. He doesn't know what he's talking about, he's making things up, so I'm at peace. I'm fine with that," he said.

Mark lit the meat for the first time when he accused Steve of stealing his jokes during his appearance on Fox Soul's "The Mike & Donny Show." "Steve stole my material on his show, so I really liked it," said the star of "Hangin With Mr. Cooper." "When I was in his bull talk show he did, he made all my Halloween stuff a Halloween."