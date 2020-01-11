Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will watch Phil Foden when David Silva leaves | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8133722cb3e7b64aa13e374d8cacd34d9% %MINIFYHTML8133722cb3e7b64aa13e374d8cacd34d10%







Phil Foden seems to have a bright future in Manchester City under Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is ready to place his faith in the "incredible,quot; Phil Foden to fill the void when David Silva leaves Manchester City at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old game maker announced last summer that this would be his last campaign at Etihad Stadium.

But instead of looking for a replacement elsewhere, Guardiola plans to give England's U21 international more opportunities next season, despite the midfielder starting only eight games in all competitions this period.

"Phil is an amazing player but he still has things to improve," Guardiola said. "Sometimes it takes time to understand exactly what you have to do, sometimes you have to be patient."

"But David will leave this season and we're not going to buy any player in his position because we have Phil. We trust Phil. If we didn't believe in him, we could go to the market to replace David, but we have Phil."

Teenmates Eric Garcia, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle have also received tips for bright futures, having tried the first team's action in recent weeks.

However, with the city still pursuing success in two national cup competitions and the Champions League, Guardiola admits that he cannot afford to take many risks with inexperienced players.

David Silva leaves Manchester City at the end of the season

"I would like to help young players here, but this is a club that is very demanding," he added. "You have to win games. Even when you win four titles here it's not enough, and that's the truth."

"We won four titles last season and it wasn't enough because we didn't win the Champions League."

"That is the reality, and the young players here have to compete against incredible central defenders and incredible midfielders."

"It's a difficult reality that exceptional players like Phil Foden don't play the minutes they should because we have other amazing players."